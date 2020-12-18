Which Young Celebrity Did Carl Lentz's Former Dog Walker Allegedly Hear Him Having Sex With In 2014?

My, my, what a tangled web Carl Lentz continues to weave.

A month and a half after the disgraced pastor was fired from Hillsong Church for cheating on his wife of 17 years, Laura Lentz, his former dog walker has come forward with a new development in the Carl Lentz Cheating Saga, and OMG, did he drop a serious bombshell about Lentz’s history.

Lee Martin, a celebrity dog walker who worked for the Lentz family for many years, alleged that he once walked into Lentz’s Brooklyn apartment and heard the former pastor and a “young celebrity” having sex.

“I walked into the house one day to walk their dog and I didn't see or hear any people in the apartment at first,” he said. “So I took it that no one was there and went in and got their dog on a leash.”

"And as I went to exit the apartment, I walked past the bedroom and I heard sex noises — it definitely sounded like two people were having sex.” he alleged, adding that shortly after he left and accidentally let the door slam behind him, Lentz and the mystery celeb quickly followed him to the elevator.

Which celeb was Carl Lentz sleeping with?

Here are all the details that Lee Martin gave about the young celeb that Carl Lentz was sleeping with in 2014.

Lee Martin is no stranger to walking in on people in awkward situations.

In his interview, Martin alleged that this wasn’t the first time he’s found himself in an awkward situation when it comes to celebrities and their sex lives, and gave more details about his encounter and the young celeb:

“I was kind of shocked but I do walk into stuff like this quite a lot. I knew that I wasn't supposed to be there because nobody would be making those kinds of noises if they knew someone was around. When I walked out of the door, I accidentally let the door close behind me too loud. And so by the time I made it to the elevator, Carl and the star were right behind me. He didn't look me in the eye, and didn't talk to me or acknowledge me, which was very unlike him. They both seemed kind of flushed — like they had been having sex. I didn't see into the bedroom but I know what I heard and I believe what I heard was Carl and the celebrity having sex with each other.”

Martin said that he didn’t come forward about the Nov. 2014 incident because he wanted to respect Lentz’s privacy.

Martin allegedly told a few friends about what he saw, but didn’t really think anything of it until news of Lentz’s infidelity broke in Nov. 2020.

Martin finally decided to come forward about the former Hillsong pastor’s past behavior once news of his infidelity started making the rounds.

“I always found he kind of put out this manipulative, almost grooming vibe," Lee said.

"And I started to look at his interactions with people over the years, videos and pictures and things, and it just seemed inappropriate for a pastor,” he added.

Many celebs have attended Hillsong Church over the years.

Everyone from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to the Kardashian-Jenners and Chris Pratt have been involved in Hillsong Church over the years, but as far as who the mystery celebrity is, Lee Martin won’t say — mostly, because he doesn’t want to tarnish the young celeb’s name in any way.

And while some celebs definitely come to mind, a frontrunner in the “which celeb was Carl Lentz sleeping with?” theory was definitely in New York in Nov. 2014, and this celeb's past relationship history, as well as their current relationship with the church (and ex-Justin Bieber), could be a clue as to who the celebrity is.

Carl Lentz’s reps have yet to comment on the allegations.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.