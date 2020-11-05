Carl Lentz Says He Was Fired From Hillsong Church For Cheating On His Wife — Meet Laura Lentz

Pastor Carl Lentz is in the news because he was fired from Hillsong Church because he was caught cheating on his wife, Laura Lentz.

The Hillsong East Coast church announced that he was fired for “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.”

The vague statement provided little context to the situation at hand and prompted questions about Lentz's personal life, specifically:

Who is Carl Lentz's wife, Laura Lentz?

Pastor Laura Lentz was born in Australia.

In addition to being famous for marrying Pastor Carl Lentz, she is well-known for her involvement with the Pentecostal megachurch, Hillsong.

She graduated from Hillsong Leadership College in Sydney, Australia. After graduation, she moved to NYC, where her and her family live.

When did Laura Lentz and Carl Lentz tie the knot?

Laura Lentz and Carl Lentz have been married for the past 18 years.

On Valentine’s Day 2020 (right before the pandemic hit) she posted a happy anniversary, celebrating their long-term relationship.

“It’s forced romance day & i like it!!! “ She posted to her personal Instagram account, “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY ❤️ He’s been mine for 18 years”

Lentz admitted that he cheated on his wife and takes full responsibility.

In an interview, Carl Lentz said, "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Pastor Lentz has apologized profusely to the public — and to his wife, who is also a pastor. He acknowledged that it makes sense why his church had to “let him go.”

Carl Lentz's kids — how many does he have with Laura?

The couple has three children together.

On October 1, 2019, Laura posted a photo of her and Carl together.

“Our family had the best time celebrating love this weekend xx,” she wrote in the caption, “and when did i get to a mum of grown children.”

The couple is the proud mother and father to two sons, Charlie and Roman, and one daughter, Ava.

She has over 318,000 followers on Instagram and loves being a mom.

When she's not posting about the Bible on her Instagram, she's posting pics of her three kids.

On June 5, 2020, she posted a series of photos of her son Roman.

"My son," she wrote in the captions, "you have my whole heart! You are kind, self-aware, empathetic & a protector, you look after your mumma just like your dad (& talk a lot of trash when playing video games just like your dad)... I am so proud of you and who you are! Happy 11th birthday, Romey. Never stop holding my hand xx also, best part of this year was watching you overcome your fears & get the greatest touch down of all time (swipe left)!!! You are my MVP for life."

