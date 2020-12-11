Pia Mia Sparks Dating Rumors With New Boyfriend Tyler Wade — Meet Him!

Pia Mia, also known as Princess Pia Mia, is a singer, songwriter, actress, and model.

She got her start by posting singing videos on YouTube and then went on to appear in music videos and commercials.

Pia Mia recently had a role in the films After and After We Collided. Mia is also set to release her debut album and has even pre released some singles like “Princess” and “Hot.”

Pia Mia is originally from Guam and she is 24 years old, born on September 19, 1996, making her a Virgo.

She was recently spotted looking cozy with her new boyfriend, Tyler Wade, prompting interest in his identity.

Who is Pia Mia’s boyfriend, Tyler Wade?

Tyler Wade is a professional baseball player for the New York Yankees.

In the 2019 season, Wade played second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field.

Wade is from Murrieta, California, and he is 26 years old, born on November 23, 1994, making him a Sagittarius.

Mia and Wade recently went on a romantic date.

Mia and Wade were spotted looking adorable together on their date at a Los Angeles park this week.

When they first got to the park, they were wearing their masks but took them off soon after they sat down for their picnic.

They were seen drinking wine, chatting, and eating some snacks. The couple even had cute moments where they cuddled, held hands, and Mia even rested her head on Wade’s shoulder.

They even looked stylish as they coordinated their outfits, both rocking Nike apparel. Before this date, fans already noticed that Tyler Wade had recently been liking a lot of Pia Mia’s instagram posts, sparking dating rumors.

Wade found out he was drafted from watching TV.

In 2013, Wade’s agent might have been slacking because he forgot to notify Wade that he was a fourth-round selection by the Yankees.

Tyler Wade didn’t know that the Yankees picked him until he heard the news on television.

Wade recalls, "I heard my name on TV. The fourth round comes around and it’s the Yankees pick and I don’t get a phone call, and I’m like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ I hear my name and thinking, ‘Am I hearing things? Is this really happening?'"

Tyler Wade then decided to celebrate the good news by buying a new Yankees hat.

Tyler Wade likes to play video games.

In his free time, Wade enjoys spending his time hanging out with his friends like a regular 26-year-old.

His favorite hobby is playing video games and it even helps him pass the time when he is traveling for baseball. Wade says, “I play video games! We have Nintendo Switch. Judge, Gardy, Hicks, and I will play Mario Kart.”

Of course Wade also makes plenty of time to spend with his family when he isn’t travellng. He also has an adorable little cousin, who sometimes appears on Wade’s Instagram page.

Wade comes from a military family.

Tyler Wade’s father, Steven Wade, was in the military for four years.

He now works as a contractor for Camp Pendleton Marine base. His grandfather was also in the military but when Tyler Wade was asked if he would continue the tradition of enlisting he answered, “Absolutely not.”

Wade does say, though, that his dad is the reason he has such a strong work ethic.

Wade explained, "My work ethic definitely comes from my dad. He doesn't like to be outworked and is very competitive. When I was younger he was strict on me, but now that I'm older I kind of understand things he did and he's one of my best friends. He's an awesome person."

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango.