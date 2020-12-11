Candice Accola Welcomes Second Child — Meet Her Husband Joe King

You may know Candice Accola from the various television shows and movies she has appeared on.

She's best known for playing the role of Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries and the spin-off series called The Originals. Accola has also been in the films After We Collided and Juno.

Accola is 33 years old and was born on May 13, 1987, making her a Taurus.

She and her husband, Joe King, have also just recently welcomed their new baby to the world, prompting interest in her family and better half.

Who is Candice Accola’s husband, Joe King?

Joe King is a musician who is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and co-founder of popular rock band The Fray.

King is originally from Colorado and he is 40 years old, born on May 25, 1980, making him a Gemini.

The couple just had their second child.

On December 1, Accola and King gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Josephine June.

They announced the wonderful news on Instagram on December 10.

Accola posted a photo of her daughter’s baby hands holding on to her finger and captioned it, “Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts. We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20.”

Joe King also posted a photo to his Instagram that pictured him holding his newborn daughter in his arms.

His photo is captioned, “It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020. I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma candice king who is a warrior woman goddess, I’m lucky to create this perfect love with you.”

Accola and King also had a daughter — their first child together — named Florence May in 2016.

Accola and King were married in 2014.

Accola and King wed in 2014 at the Montegut House in New Orleans.

Many of her Vampire Diaries co-stars were in attendance like Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham, Michael Trevino, and more. They even had a parade in the streets on New Orleans which led everyone to the reception venue. It was clearly a very lively wedding and everyone seemed to have a great time.

Article continues below

Accola posted a cute picture to her Instagram with her new hubby, Joe King, and captioned it “Officially Mr. and Mrs. King! Best night ever!”

King posted a similar photo to his account and captioned his, “My wife, she makes me wanna dance.”

Joe King has kids from a previous relationship.

Joe King also has two other daughters from a previous marriage in 1999.

King first got married when he was 19 years old to a woman named Julie King. Together, they had two daughters named Elise and Ava, before they got a divorce in 2011.

King often posts pictures of Elise and Ava on his Instagram account. He even posted a cute picture of them all skiing together and captioned it “Ski day was one for the books.”

Joe King is a dog lover.

Joe King loves puppies and recently just got one. The couple welcomed a little Golden Retriever to the family and named him Rebel. In fact, King seems to be an animal lover in general since one of his favorite hobbies is horseback riding.

Candice Accola’s net worth is $4 million.

Joe King’s net worth is $3 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.