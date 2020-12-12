Dionne Warwick Was Married Twice To The Same Man — Meet William Elliott

Dionne Warwick is a singer, actress, and television host.

She even ranks among the 40 biggest hit makers between 1955 and 1999, due to her hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 pop singles chart.

Warwick is known for her songs, “That’s What Friends Are For,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” and “Don’t Make Me Over.” She has 40 studio albums including, Friends, Dionne Warwick in Valley of the Dolls, Promises, Promises, Friends in Love, and Reservations for Two.

Warwick has also recently gone viral on Twitter for exchanging messages with Taylor Swift and Chance the Rapper, even though she's had an account for years. Recently, she has been tweeting so much that her fans believed that she had gotten hacked. She even tweeted a meme making fun of how crazy her Twitter feed is.

Dionne Warwick is 79 years old and was born on December 12, 1940, making her a Sagittarius.

She has been married twice in the past but to one person, William Elliott.

Who is Dionne Warwick’s ex-husband, William Elliott?

William Elliott is an actor and drummer.

He had a recurring role in the sitcom Bridget Loves Bernie as Otis Foster as well as a recurring role in Adam-12 as Officer Gus Grant.

Elliott also had a role in Elvis Presley’s film called Change of Habit in 1969.

He was born on June 4, 1934, making him a Gemini.

Elliott sadly passed away on September 30, 1983, at 49 years old.

Warwick married and divorce William Elliott twice.

In 1996, Warwick married William Elliott. However, they divorced in May 1967.

They were still obviously drawn to one another, though, and got remarried a couple months later in August 1967.

Sadly, their relationship didn’t last and they got divorced for the last time in May 1975.

Warwick explained that her success actually hurt her marriage, “I was the major earning power in the family and that is very difficult for the male ego. It just got too much to bear for my husband, and we decided that it would be best for us to part ways.”

Elliott and Warwick have kids together.

Before they got their second divorce, they had kids together. In January 1969, they had their first son named David Elliott. In 1973, they had their second son named Damon Elliott.

In fact, Damon Elliott is now 47 years old and is also very successful music industry producer and singer. He has worked with artists like Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce. Elliott even has his own album called Shadow of Reality.

Elliott has also recently produced one of his mother’s latest albums called She’s Back.

William Elliott was in the U.S. Navy.

Elliott spent four years in the United States Navy as an electrician.

After the Navy, he turned down a chance to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Instead, he wanted to follow his creative passions instead and became a drummer. As a drummer, he ended up forming his own group and falling for his background singer, Dionne Warwick.

In fact, when he was asking her father for permission to marry Warwick, Warwick's dad happened to be cleaning his gun. Although, Warwick's father eventually gave his blessing for the two of them to get married, he frightened Elliott in the process.

Warwick says she couldn't live with or without Elliott.

Dionne Warwick reflects on her marriage and says, “I married him and wanted a divorce and married again. Can’t live, can’t live without. It was easy. I was in love with him. The second time around is always good. I wore a suit to the first wedding and a dress to the second. Both were lovely. There were a lot of circumstances that contributed to us parting a second time, which I’m not going to discuss.”

When asked about a third marriage she remarked, “Never say never.”

