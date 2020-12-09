Adorable Details About Gary Oldman's Relationship With Wife Gisele Schmidt

Gary Oldman is an English actor and filmmaker. He is best known for starring in films like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Darkest Hour, The Dark Knight, and Bram Stoker's Dracula. He has won an Academy Award for Best Actor in Darkest Hour. Oldman has also won three BAFTA Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and two Critics’ Choice Awards.

Oldman is currently starring in David Fincher's Mank on Netflix, which takes place in 1930s Hollywood.

Gary Oldman is 62 years old and was born on March 21, 1958, making him an Aries. But what about his better half?

Who is Gary Oldman’s wife, Gisele Schmidit?

Gisele Schmidt is an art curator and writer.

Her instagram bio declares, “Curator, Photographer, Writer, proud Mother of William, equally proud of Alfie, Gully, and Charlie, and Wife of the inimitable Gary Oldman.”

When did Gary Oldmn and Gisele Schmidt get married?

Schmidt and Oldman got married in August 2017. Their wedding took place in Beverly Hills at Oldman’s manager’s house.

Oldman stated that he proposed to his wife while he was dressed as Winston Churchill on set.

He even explains the proposal on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Oldman says, “There was a break in the filming, and we had talked about it and I just felt the urge. We were down in the war rooms, and I took her into the map room. And as Winston Churchill, I said ‘Will you marry me?'”

Gisele Schmidt often jokes that she “went to bed with Winston Churchill but woke up with Gary Oldman.”

Gary Oldman has been married four times before.

Gary Oldman’s first marriage was to English actress Lesley Manville. They were married from 1987 to 1990 and they have a son together named Alfie Oldman.

In 1990, Oldman married actress Uma Thurman after they met on the set of State of Grace. However, they were only married for two years and split up in 1992.

Gary Oldman then married Donya Fiorentino from 1997 to 2001. They had two sons together, Gulliver Flynn Oldman and Charlie John Oldman. However, Oldman was granted sole legal custody over the sons in his divorce with Fiorentino.

In 2008, Oldman married English singer and actress Alexandra Edenborough. She filed for divorce in 2015.

Gisele Schmidt has also been married before.

Gisele Schmidt has been previously married once before and she had a son named William with her ex-husband. They have since divorced are still on great terms.

Gary Oldman explains that he knew she would be a wonderful wife based on her past marriage. "Her ex, they were together 20 years and they have a 9-year-old son, he's a great guy. He was at our wedding. We're all very friendly. He even said, 'We should have been friends, I wasn't Mr. Right.' But they're great buddies," Oldman said of his wife's ex-husband.

Schmidt is a dog lover.

Gisele Schmidt loves her cute little tan dogs.

Schmidt even posted a picture of her son with her dogs all cuddled in her bed and captioned it, “Love these mornings.”

In a lot of her instagram pictures, she shows off her dogs laying with her in bed.

Gary Oldman's net worth is $40 million.

Gisele Schmidt's net worth is $200 thousand.

