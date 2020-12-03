Khloé Kardashian Poses Nude To Launch Good American Shoes — See The Pics

Khloé Kardashian is baring it all.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the launch of Good American’s shoe collection by posing nude, donning only a pair of knee-high boots in the photos.

The reactions from fans everywhere were generally positive, especially considering the fact that Kardashian’s Good American clothing brand prides itself on its inclusivity, and now offers shoes in sizes 4-14.

Khloé Kardashian nude photos — what to know:

Khloé Kardashian sent Instagram into a straight-up tailspin after she posted pics of herself modeling her clothing line’s new shoe collection.

Of course, momager Kris Jenner was one of the first to promote the collection when it dropped on Dec. 3, tweeting a pic of Khloé modeling the shoes with the caption, “Good American shoes are here!” She also added the hashtag “#proudmama.”

Friend and fans from across the globe couldn’t get enough of the sultry snaps.

Thousands of other fans commented strings of heart emojis, fire emojis, heart-eye emojis, and more on the reality star’s pic, which has almost one million likes at the time this article was published.

“Obsessed with this photo of you,” Scotty Cunha wrote, while her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons simply commented, “SUPERMODEL!”

Not only were fans obsessed with the almost-nude pics, they praised Good American for its inclusivity.

Most brands carry standard women’s shoe sizes, which usually range from size 5 - 11. However, Good American is known for carrying clothes in sizes ranging from 00 - 24, so it’s no surprise that their shoe collection is available in sizes 4-14, and also has various width options.

“You guys omg thank you @goodamerican @khloekardashian for making little feet size shoes in a size 4 womens! And they are affordable!!!!!!!! LITERALLY BUYING !!!! It’s so hard to find size 4 shoes!” one fan on Twitter wrote after the new collection dropped.

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “Sounds so sad but being a REALLY tall girl seeing someone like @khloekardashian selling plus size shoes up up to size 14!!!! AND wide fit!!! AND THEY’RE PRETTY !!!!! I am going to cry x."

However, not everyone was happy with the launch of the collection.

While Khloé Kardashian received praise for her body-baring pics and Good American’s size inclusivity, many fans were left disappointed by the price tag on all of the shoes, which range from $139 - $375.

“I love Khloé Kardashian, but why are your shoes so expensive [eyeroll],” one fan tweeted.

Another said, “I love your Good American shoes, I hope I can afford them,” while a separate social media user wrote, “I need these new shoes from @goodamerican, @khloekardashian is doing a good job, proud of you baby! I'm in love with everything just wanted to have money to buy.”

You can now purchase the entire collection on Good American’s website while supplies last, and even if you’re iffy on the price tag, we can all agree on one thing: Khloé Kardashian can certainnly rock a pair of shoes.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.