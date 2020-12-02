Meet 'The Bachelorette' Runner-Up Tyler Cameron's New Girlfriend, Ireland Borba

You may recognize Tyler Cameron as the runner-up of Season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring Hannah Brown.

However, since the show ended, Cameron's been doing his fair share of dating, and after a whirlwind romance with Gigi Hadid in 2019, along with a string of other fizzled-out romances, Cameron has seemingly moved on to another new boo!

Now, the American model and television personality born and raised in Jupiter, Florida is supposedly romancing a new model in Ireland Borba.

Who is Tyler Cameron's girlfriend, Ireland Borba?

Here's everything you need to know about Tyler Cameron's hot new flame, Ireland Borba.

She's a California native.

Ireland Borba is a beautiful woman who is originally from San Diego, California, but now lives in Miami, Florida. She seems to enjoy warm weather and bikinis, according to her Instagram.

What does Ireland Borba do for a living?

Ireland Borba is an American Instagram model. Throughout her extremely popular account, she is seen posing in many bikinis and sexy outfits.

Her Instagram has a following of 54.3k people, including Vanessa Hudgens' new boo Cole Tucker (who Borba calls a fan) and is following only about 1,400.

She does many fashion ambassador roles within her account; one big company she represents is Fashion Nova.

How old is Ireland Borba?

Unfortunately, most of Ireland Borba's personal details, including her birthdate, are private, so her age is unknown.

How old is Tyler Cameron?

Tyler Cameron is 27 years old.

He was born on January 31, 1993, making him an Aquarius.

How did Tyler Cameron and Ireland Borba meet?

It hasn't been revealed yet how the two officially met, but with Borba being an Instagram model, and Tyler Cameron's history of dating models, they may have met on the social media app.

Sources say Tyler Cameron wanted some quality time with Borba after a dinner with pals in New York, which likely means things between the pair are heating up.

Ireland Borba used to date NFL player Dak Prescott.

Ireland isn't new to dating famous people. Her latest ex is none other than the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The two were reportedly hanging out during the offseason in 2019.

It looks like Borba is still on good terms with Prescott and his family, and tweeted in his support after his brother died by suicide in April.

Tyler Cameron used to be linked to Supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Tyler Cameron also has his taste of celebrity dating when he was once linked with Gigi Hadid.

In an interview, Cameron revealed what it was like to date an A-list star, saying, “It was just a different world. [But] they are no different than anyone else.”

The two only dated for about two months, but they are apparently on good terms when they "need to be" and are "friends.”

Ireland Borba is a dog mom.

Ireland Borba has an adorable white dog on her Instagram. The pup is seen napping and playing with Borba in between the many model-like posts.

Borba even brings the cute canine into some of her promotional posts as well; however, the pup's name is unknown.

What is Ireland Borba's net worth?

Ireland Borba's net worth is $500,000 as of September 2020.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.