Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Back Together With Ex — Meet Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce is an American football player who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was first drafted by the Chiefs in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL draft, and ended up winning Super Bowl LIV with the team against the San Francisco 49ers this year.

Kelce is also returning to the dating scene and is back together with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

He says, "She's the best...She's the absolute best."

Who is Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole?

Here's everything you need to know about the football star's other half.

She's known for her sparkling personality.

Kayla Nicole describes herself as being an "on-camera host". She also reportedly has a hilarious personality and attitude towards life.

People can identify one thing as they scroll through her popular Instagram account, and that is that she love to have fun!

One of the posts includes the ad she choreographed for the drink BABE where she was dressed in football gear from head to toe.

She was also snapped grabbing the bum of Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

It's safe to say Kayla is enjoying life.

What does Kayla Nicole do?

Kayla Nicole is a well-known media personality who has been on the sports scene for a while.

She has been an on-camera host for NBA, BET, Global Grind, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, All Def Digital, and Ball is Life.

Nicole hosted “Heat Check,” which is a YouTube show about basketball created by Ball Is Life back in 2018.

The media personality also came across a new opportunity as the resident tastemaker with the rap/hip-hop website HotNewHipHop.

In other words, she is a very busy bee, and a successful one at that!

How old is Kayla Nicole?

Kayla Nicole has just turned 29 years old last month.

She was born on November 2, 1991, making her a Scorpio.

How old is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is 31 years old.

He was born on October 5, 1989, which makes him a lovable Libra.

How did Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole meet?

Kayla revealed that the two actually ended up meeting on Instagram: “He Insta-stalked me, I dm'd him. The end.”

They didn't become official until 2017, when Kayla accompanied Travis to former Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s wedding.

They had been dating for a little over three years before their relationship became rocky.

The couple broke up in August of 2020.

The couple decided to called it quits in early August after rumors that Kelce wasn't being faithful started swirling. It was alleged that he had cheated on Kayla with a white woman.

However, Kelce destroyed these rumors on Twitter, stating:

“This is fake news … a lie … and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else please.”

Kelce continued to write about the cheating rumors in a since-deleted tweet.

However, things weren't great between the two, as Kayla cleansed all photos and videos of them together from her Instagram.

Luckily, the two have recently made up and got back together just in time for the holidays!

Kayla Nicole has a younger sister.

Kayla Nicole has a little 11-year-old sister named Ayva Curry.

In an Instagram post, Kayla shared she talked about how being quarantined allowed her to spend more time with the ones she loved, like her little sister.

They filmed a cooking video on her YouTube channel, where Ayva taught Kayla a thing or two about cooking.

