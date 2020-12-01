New Netflix Doc Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of Debbie Allen's 'Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' — Meet Her Husband, Norm Nixon

Debbie Allen is an American actress, dancer, choreographer, singer-songwriter, director, producer, and a former member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

She's best known for her work on Fame, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and Amistad.

She's in the news again because she's the star of the new Netflix documentary cDance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, which is about her eponymous L.A. dance school and their holiday dance production.

The documentary became available to stream on November 27 of this year.

In the documentary, Allen mentions her husband briefly, which has prompted interest in their long-time relationship.

Who is Debbie Allen's husband, Norm Nixon?

Norm Nixon was born in Macon, Georgia.

He graduated from Southwest High School in 1973, after winning the basketball state championship.

He then attended and played basketball for Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1977.

Thanks to an interview, we known that Nixon likes earth tone colors, his favorite foods are cornbread and cabbage, salmon cakes, and biscuits with syrup, and his favorite time of the year is Thanksgiving.

What does Norm Nixon do for a living?

Norm Nixon has made a career for himself by playing professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Victoria Libertas Pesaro from 1977-1989 — a 12-year long sports career across three teams.

He has now retired and spends his time as a talent agent focusing on sports for the Premier Management Group Inc.

How old is Norm Nixon?

Norm Nixon just turned 65 years old.

He was born on October 11, 1955, making him a Libra.

The talented Debbie Allen is actually five years older than her husband at 55 years old.

She was born on January 16, 1950, making her a Capricorn.

How did Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon meet?

It's not clear how the two love birds met, but they tied the knot on April 27, 1984, and have been happily married since.

They recentlycelebrated a total of 36 years of marriage together last April.

Allen posted a video of the two dancing on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, Norm. So thankful to have you as my forever dance partner. 36 years and counting, baby!"

The caption included a single red heart and a kiss emoji. Adorable.

Who is Debbie Allen's ex-husband?

Norm Nixion wasn't the only love in Allen's life.

Before she met Nixon, Allen was married to the Vice President of CBS Records, Winnifred Wilford.

The two were married in 1975 for eight years until they decided to get a divorce in 1983.

Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon have three kids.

Debbie Allen and Norm Nixion have three beautiful grown children together.

Their eldest is DeVaughn Nixon (37) who is an actor.

You may recognize him from his roles in The Bodyguard or Terminator 2: Judgement Day as well as Marvel's The Runaways.

Then they had Vivian Nixon (36) who followed her mother into the field of dance.

Their youngest is Norm Nixon Jr (33).

They are grandparents.

According to Allen's Instagram, the couple are officially grandparents to a beautiful baby girl named Shiloh.

The smiling girl can be seen on Allen's Instagram frequently.

Norm Nixon has a Twitter social media presence.

Norm Nixon's social presence begins and ends with his Twitter account which has a total of 39 tweets — the most recent being in January 2019.

He has 1,210 followers and is following 42 accounts.

In other words, he isn't the social media type and the most you get out of him is a few features on his wife's Instagram.

Norm Nixon's net worth is $10 million as of 2020.

Debbie Allen is worth about $3 million.

