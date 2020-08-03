Who Is Simone Biles Boyfriend? Everything To Know About NFL Player Jonathan Owens

The Olympic gymnast has taken her relationship public.

It's official: Simone Biles is taken! Though she's kept her love life pretty private until now, the Olympic gymnast has made her relationship public and now we know she is officially dating Jonathan Owens — and that they make a pretty adorable couple.

Who is Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens?

Like her, he's a professional athlete, so they have at least that in common. But beyond the time he's spent on the field as an NFL player, he also seems to be pretty interesting in his own right.

Here's what to know about Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles made her relationship with Jonathan Owens Instagram official over the weekend.

On Sunday, Biles took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her and Owens together — including one where he's kissing her cheek, leaving no room for interpretation that these two are a couple. Biles didn't explain any of the finer details of their relationship (like how long they've been dating), instead, opting to keep her caption short and sweet, writing, "It's just us."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been sparking dating rumors since July.

In July, Biles wished Owens a happy birthday when he turned 25, sharing a photo of him giving her a piggy back ride on her Instagram Story, as well as videos of the two of them hanging out.

"Happy 25th birthday," Biles wrote at the time. "Hope this year brings you everything you want and more."

Jonathan Owens plays for the Houston Texans.

At 25, it seems like Owens already has a bright future ahead of him. Although he originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent in 2018, in 2019, he joined the Houston Texans practice squad and in January, he signed on to be a part of the team. Before his NFL experience, Owens was a student at Missouri Western State.

Owens has a close relationship with his family.

It seems like Owens is incredibly close with his family, sharing photos from when he reunited with his cousin and writing about his relationship with his mom. In a Mother's Day post from May, he called her his "biggest fan and supporter through it all," and when he signed with the Cardinals in 2018, he celebrated with her and his sister.

Owens doesn't get too personal on social media.

Though Owens does frequently share photos with his family and friends, most of his Instagram posts are all about his football career. When it comes to his love life, it seems like he takes the same approach of keeping things as private as possible the way that Biles does. In fact, he has yet to share any photos with Biles on his grid (but it wouldn't be surprising if that changed soon now that the word is out).

Owens has shared how grateful he is for how far he's come.

Last July, Owens took the time to reflect on his life, sharing how lucky he felt about his dream of playing football coming true.

"If you would’ve told me at 24 I’d be where i am now i would’ve never believed you," he wrote. "It’s crazy I’ve always been the one who was overlooked growing up. But it’s an amazing feeling when opportunity finally meets preparation I just pray that god continues to put blessings in my life and allow me to show the world what I can do."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.