Gabby Barrett Gives Incredible Performance Of 'The First Noel' At 'CMA Country Christmas' — Meet Her Husband, Cade Foehner

You may know Gabby Barrett since she is a pretty famous country music singer and songwriter. She is best known for appearing on the sixteenth season of American Idol and placing third on the reality television show.

Barrett’s first single, “I Hope,” was the first top 10 Hot Country Songs debut by an unaccompanied woman since 2017.

Also, in August, she announced that she and her husband, Cade Foehner, are expecting their first child.

She even showed off her baby bump when she performed on CMA Country Christmas on November 30!

Who is Gabby Barrett’s Husband, Cade Foehner?

Keep reading to learn about Gabby Barrett’s husband and the father of her first child!

He's also a singer.

Cade Foehner is also a singer who is best known for appearing on the sixteenth season of American Idol. He ended up making it pretty far in the competition, but was eliminated after making it to the Top 5.

Cade Foehner is a Texas native.

Foehner is originally from Shelbyville, Texas. He is 24 years old and was born on July 24, 1996, making him a Leo.

How did Foehner and Barrett meet?

Fohener and Barrett met when they were both contestants on the same season of American Idol in 2018.

However, Barrett initiated conversation and believes their first interaction was very weird.

"I asked [Foehner] for a picture and it was weird," she recalled. "I took the picture as a lead way to be able to message [him] and say, ‘Hey, here's the picture if you wanted it!’”

Even though Barrett believes it was an awkward way to strike up conversation, Foehner liked her from the start.

He states, "I had my eye on her, but I was always really nervous. I just kind of stayed back and was hoping she'd notice me and I guess she did."

When did Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett get married?

Their relationship moved pretty quickly since they were very smitten with each other from the beginning.

They got engaged in March 2019 and their engagement took place in the same hotel where they met for the first time when competing on American Idol.

Article continues below

The couple then got married that October.

Barrett explained why they got married so soon, saying, “We thought, ‘What’s the point in waiting years and years if we already know we’re going to be committed to each other forever?’ So may forever start now. It is a blessing to find a husband or wife in this life, marriage is a profound and special thing, and we are so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

They had their wedding in Garrison, Texas.

Barrett explains, "Texas is such a perfect backdrop for the start of our marriage. The setting of our wedding in the woods really influenced the décor and feel of our big day."

She added, “I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax. The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”

They wed in front of 100 guests since Barrett states, “We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family.”

Since they are both singers, their first dance song was carefully chosen.

They landed on the song “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farina because, “It’s such a beautiful melody,” Barrett said. “It feels really cinematic and special, and I think it’s going to make the moment memorable for us.”

They are expecting their first child.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are expecting a kid. At the CMA Country Christmas on November 30, Barrett sang “The First Noel” and showed off her beautiful baby bump.

They first made their pregnancy announcement back on August 16. Gabby Barrett posted a cute picture on instagram showing off her pregnancy and captioned the photo, “And then there were three… Psalm 127:3 #babyfoehner.”

Cade Foehner also shared the same photo on his page and captioned it:

“I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can’t possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God! #babyfoehner ‘Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.’ Psalms 127:3-5.”

Cade Foehner loves to ride horses.

One of Cade Foehner’s favorite hobbies is horseback riding. On his instagram, he often shows off his beautiful horse named Waco.

Foehner also loves The Lord of the Rings books and movies.

His favorite character is Aragorn and Barrett even gifted him the sword for his birthday. His two favorite things come together as Foehner shows off the sword while riding his horse.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.