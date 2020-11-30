Joe Biden Names Jen Psaki As White House Press Secretary — Meet Her Husband, Gregory Mecher

President-elect Joe Biden recently named Jen Psaki, a former White House communications director under the Obama administration, as his first press secretary.

Psaki will lead a team composed of all women, including Kate Bedingfield, Symone Sanders, Elizabeth Alexander, Ashley Etienne, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Pili Tobar.

As Biden continues to build his staff for his upcoming term, we’re finding out more and more information about his team, their career background, and of course, their family life — and Jen Psaki is no different.

Who is Jen Psaki’s husband, Gregory Mecher?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Jen Psaki’s husband of over a decade, Gregory Mecher.

They met at work.

The pair both had gigs with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the mid-2000s, and Psaki’s desk was only about 20 feet from Mecher’s.

Mecher worked as a deputy finance director for the DCCC at the time and often traveled with Rahn Emmanuel, who was the chairman of the DCCC at the time.

Psaki had a communications gig with the DCCC at the time, and also worked closely with Emmanuel.

While the couple were rarely in the office together at the same time (thanks to their heavy travel schedules), when they did find themselves in the same room, Mecher said it was hard to get her attention.

"But when she's at work, she's very focused — it's like tunnel vision," Mecher said.

"Whenever I would do it, she had the headset on, talking on the phone, the BlackBerry she was typing on and the actual computer in front of her where she was talking to someone else . . . so there was no way to accidentally get her attention,” he added.

He asked her out via email.

Mecher asked his future wife out by email, and she immediately responded with a “yes.”

"I actually got really nervous," he recalled.

"Which was really weird. I was 30 years old. I've asked a few girls out before," he added.

"I've never been nervous about it in my life."

They’ve been married since 2010.

Mecher proposed to Psaki at their home in 2009, and the pair were married nearly a year later on May 8, 2010 in Maryland.

"It may seem cliche, but I just kind of knew," Mecher said of meeting his now-wife nearly 15 years ago.

"We got together and got along very well and it just sort of worked," he said. "And it was good."

Greg Mecher and Jen Psaki have two young children together.

Although the couple leads a relatively normal and private life, Psaki sometimes posts about her two kids, who are 5 years old and 2 years old, on her Twitter account.

“Bracing for a 2 and a 5 yr old to burst in while I talk about my former boss ⁦@BarackObama⁩ speech and ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ making history on ⁦@NewDay,” she wrote on August 20, 2020.

He's a pretty private person.

Both Mecher and Psaki's Instagram accounts are private, and he's not very active on Twitter, either.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news.