Who Is Tristram Shapeero? Meet Director Who Trash-Talked Actor Lukas Gage During His Zoom Audition

It was the Zoom call heard ‘round the world.

During a remote audition conducted via Zoom back in August, Euphoria actor Lukas Gage got an earful after a mystery director forgot to mute himself as Gage was about to start his audition.

“These poor people live in these tiny apartments ... I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV, and you know…” the director started, before Gage cringed and interrupted him.

“You’re not muted,” Gage said, adding, “I know it’s a sh**** apartment, that’s why I need you to give me this job so I can get a better one. Listen, I’m living in a 4×4 box, it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”

After Gage posted the recording to his own Instagram account, celebs everywhere gave their best guesses as to who the mystery director could be, and finally, it was revealed that British director Tristram Shapeero was the man behind the (unmuted) mic.

Who is Tristram Shapeero?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the seasoned British director who got caught trash-talking Lukas Gage.

Tristram Shapeero is the director behind some of the most popular shows on television.

Shapeero, 54, has a long list of director credits on his resume.

Some of the most notable television shows he’s directed include Community, Superstore, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Parks and Rec, and New Girl, among many others.

Who is Tristram Shapeero’s wife?

It doesn’t look like Tristram Shapeero is currently married or dating anyone.

Tristram is reportedly “mortified” over the incident.

A source close to Shapeero said, “Tristram is just mortified, he just wants to really apologize to Lukas and make it plain that this is not his usual behavior.”

Shapeero broke his silence about the incident in an open letter published on Nov. 23.

“First and foremost I offer Mr. Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words, my unprofessional behavior during the audition and for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved,” he wrote. “My job is to evaluate performers against the part I am trying to cast. Lukas deserved better.”

He then went on to say that when he said the phrase “poor actors,” he was referring to the fact that many actors were vying for the scarce amount of roles available during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I was using the word ‘poor’ in the sense of deserving sympathy, as opposed to any economic judgment,” Shapeero wrote.

“My words were being spoken from a genuine place of appreciation for what the actors were having to endure, stuck in confined spaces, finding it within themselves to give a role-winning performance under these conditions,” he added.

You can read the full apology letter here.

Social media users weren’t buying his apology.

Twitter users were quick to jump on Shapeero’s apology and called the director out for not being sincere about the apology.

“Tristram Shapeero honestly could’ve buried his head in the sand and let it blow over but the fact that he’s not apologizing even though he did technically apologize and is now ‘talking to PR people’ just tells me everything I need to know,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “Tristram Shapeero is an a-hole. I hope he's more respectful in the future. And hoping Lukas Gage has a massively successful career and his home is larger and his life is better than Shapeero's.”

Lukas Gage has yet to officially comment on Shapeero’s apology.

He has, however, retweeted fellow celebs who’ve supported him after the incident came to light earlier in Nov.

Director Judd Apatow actually praised Gage’s living quarters, writing,, “As a young man I would have dreamed of an apartment like this one. Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings!”

Zelda Williams, the daughter of late actor Robin Williams, wrote, “Since @lukasgage is going viral on film twitter for being the graceful, quick-thinking sweetheart he is, I’d like to add for any (non-a**hole) director’s [sic] looking that he’s also a delight to work with, funny, talented and a blast on set. Hire this man!”

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.