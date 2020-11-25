Audrina Patridge To Introduce New Boyfriend On 'The Hills: New Beginnings' — Meet Sean Stewart

COVID-19 put everything to a halt, including the production of The Hills: New Beginnings, a spinoff of the hit '00 reality show The Hills.

Before the pandemic shut everything down, three episodes were filmed and in October 2020, they resumed filming the show.

Audrina Patridge and Sean Stewart started their relationship before the pandemic hit and you can expect to see Sean Stewart in this upcoming season, alongside Audrina Patridge, prompting interest in who, exactly, he is.

Who is Audrina Partridge's boyfriend, Sean Stewart?

Sean Roderick Stewart was born on September 1, 1980, in Holmby Hills, California, making him a Virgo.

He was raised in Los Angeles by his parents.

He's a songwriter, musician, and model and best known for co-writing and singing the song, “In Crowd,” which is the theme song in A&E’s Sons of Hollywood.

Sean Stewart is an actor and producer in the film industry.

Sean Stewart played Manta’s Fight Manager in Street. He also produced the TV series Sons of Hollywood.

Sean Stewart is primarily known for his appearances on reality TV shows.

He has appeared as himself on episodes of The Tyra Banks Show, Dr. Phil, Sons of Hollywood, Howard Stern on Demand, Entertainment Tonight, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Extra with Billy Bush, Stewarts & Hamiltons, and Celebrity Family Feud.

His mother is the successful actress and model, Alana Stewart.

Sean Stewart’s mother, Alana Stewart, was born on May 18, 1945, making her a Taurus.

In addition to sustaining a successful modeling career, she is an actress and producer in the film industry.

She's best known for her roles in Delivered, Wasted in Babylon, Evel Knievel, Hart to Hart, Night Call Nurses, and Ravagers.

As a producer, she’s worked on the television movie documentary, Farrah’s Story, and the documentary A Wing & a Prayer: Farrah’s Fight for Life.

Before Rod Stewart, she was married to actor George Hamilton.

His father is the famous musician, Rod Stewart.

Sean Stewart has a personal stake in the music and entertainment industries, as he was raised by two artists. His father, rock icon Rod Stewart, is a famous British and rock and pop singer and songwriter.

After selling over 250 million records worldwide, he's one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

In 1971, “Maggie May” became his first hit single. He is also well-known for his hit songs “Tonight’s the Night” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?”

In 2004, he was the recipient of a Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album.

His older sister is an actress and producer.

Sean Stewart’s older sister, Kimberly Stewart, is an actress and producer.

She's best-known for her appearances in Pacific Blue, Lost Lake, Homecoming, and Undeclared.

She served as the executive producer for the reality television series Living with ... Kimberly Stewart.

He struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the past.

Sean Stewart has been pretty open about his struggles with substance abuse and the process of recovery.

He appeared on the second season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew on VH1.

In an interview he said, “I was sober before I went in there and I haven’t really done drugs in years. It was more for me to go on and just help others out and deal with some other issues in my life that I have to deal with.”

"What I’ve learned about the disease of alcoholism," he said, "is that we’re more sensitive to other people and we live more in fear. We don’t go after our dreams because we’re afraid of success and we’re afraid we will fail and be rejected. For so long I was self-medicating myself because I didn’t want to deal with the real world, but it’s time for me to be a 27-year-old man and go after my dreams in life."

