Everything To Know About Lauren Conrad And Whitney Port’s Friendship 15 Years After They Filmed ‘The Hills’

Who’s ready for a trip down memory lane? The Hills star Whitney Port is known for keeping it real and raw on her podcast, With Whit, and in a new episode uploaded to YouTube on Sept. 22, the fashion designer and mom of one had a very special guest on her show — her former The Hills co-star Lauren Conrad. If you follow Lauren and Whitney on social media, you’ll see that they’re not as close as they were while starring together the hit MTV reality show, which started filming a whopping 15 years ago. Whitney even revealed the question she gets asked by fans the most: are she and Lauren still friends? Let’s break it down.

Are Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port still friends?

Within the first minute of her latest podcast episode, Whitney dives right into the question she gets asked most: if she and Lauren are still friends. If you can recall, Lauren and Whitney were in the trenches together as interns at Teen Vogue when they started filming The Hills, and essentially grew up on camera together while trying trying to navigate the chaos that is everyone's early 20s.

“It’s just so interesting, because that’s what people really want to know,” Whitney said. “That’s how people really got to know us: together, in the Teen Vogue closet, and people always want to know the behind the scenes, if there was any drama.”

“And, so my answer to them is always like, ‘It’s friends you went to college with, like good friends you had really special experiences with that you will always have love for, but you don’t always keep in touch with,’” she added.

Lauren responded by saying that she gets asked the same thing, and the way Whitney described is the perfect way to categorize their friendship.

Why did Lauren and Whitney drift apart?

Aside from the normal woes of everyday adult life and focusing more on their families, work, and other endeavors after The Hills ended, Whitney revealed that she had a falling out with a friend who then became best friends with Lauren, and she thought that had tainted their friendship somehow.

“I felt this insecurity that maybe you thought certain things about me that may not have been true or that I didn’t have the chance to explain, so I’ve always thought that maybe you were upset with me for what happened with that friend,” Whitney confessed.

Lauren told Whitney she had no idea that she had felt that way at one time and that she’s always had love for her, no matter what, even when they weren’t speaking or as close to each other as they used to be.

“It’s one of those things where I stopped filming, and then I kind of needed a clean break for a minute to emotionally recover,” Lauren confessed.

“I kind of removed myself from that whole scene,” she added. “And I apologize for ever making you feel that way because obviously, it had nothing to do with you personally, it’s just me being like, ‘Okay, I need to live my life.’ I lived a certain way for so long and as much as I am appreciative, and I love you, and I love so many people we worked with, you know there’s certain toxic elements there, and it’s really hard. I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta step away from this world,’ and kind of heal, in a way, and figure out who I want to be.”

What is Lauren Conrad doing now?

Lauren Conrad is absolutely thriving after her exit from The Hills over a decade ago. The 34-year-old former reality star got married to former Something Corporate guitarist William Tell in 2014, and the couple have two children together.

Lauren is also putting her Teen Vogue experience to good use: she is currently a fashion designer with multiple endeavors: LC Lauren Conrad for Kohls, The Little Market, and Lauren Conrad Beauty. She is also a New York Times best-selling author and has written nine books in total: L.A. Candy (2009), Sweet Little Lies (2010), Sugar and Spice (2010), Lauren Conrad Style (2010), The Fame Game (2012), Lauren Conrad Beauty (2012), Starstruck (2012), Infamous (2013), and Lauren Conrad Celebrate (2016).

What is Whitney Port doing now?

Whitney Port is also a fashion designer and creative consultant. The former MTV star also hosts a podcast called With Whit, where she discusses everything from mom life and married life to her former co-stars and all things lifestyle.

Whitney married The City producer Timmy Rosenman in 2015, and the couple have a three-year-old son, Sonny.

