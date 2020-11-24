Amber Riley Is Engaged! Meer Her Fiancé Beau Desean Black

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind," said Amber Riley about her soon-to-be husband, Beau Desean Black.

About a month ago, Amber Riley revealed their relationship to the public.

On November 24, 2020, Amber Riley announced her engagement with Black to Instagram, which you can view below.

“I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! “What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”

The marriage news, of course, prompts interest in her husband-to-be's identity.

Who is Amber Riley's fiancé, Beau Desean Black?

Beau Desean Black is a Black entrepreneur and soon-to-be physican.

In his Instagram bio, he labels himself as a "fitness and fashion savage!"

Formerly, he lived in Los Angeles, California but currently lives in Houston, Texas.

How old is Beau Desean Black?

Beau Desean Black was born on August 12, which makes him a Leo.

During the pandemic, he turned 35 years old.

"It is my #birthday birthday!" he posted on his birthday, "All I can do smile and thank God for blessing me with another year. 2020 has been an interesting journey full of ups and downs for us all. I would be selfish if I didn't take the time to acknowledge that many of us are hurting around the world."

Beau Desean Black also celebrated his engagement to Amber Riley on his Instagram account.

"Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this," he wrote in the caption "it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged."

He survived COVID-19.

Beau Desean Black is a Covid-19 survivor and nearly died from the virus.

In his birthday Instagram post, he wrote, "There’s nothing better than a changed mind and as a COVID Survivor that was on the brink of death.. I’m very thankful and excited for this new journey ahead of me."

He's a fitness fanatic.

It is no secret that working out is one of Beau Desean Black's passions.

Scroll through his Instagram feed and you'll find photos of him lifting weights and flexing his muscles at the gym.

On August 10, 2016, he posted a photo of himself weight-lifting to Instagram. "Man its the final set that matters the most! Pain never felt so good," he wrote in the caption.

He doesn't just use his platform to promote physical strength, but mental and emotional strength as well.

Beau Desean Black uses his social media platform to advocate for mental and emotional health.

On June 26, 2020, he wrote, "One of most powerful things you can do is not give a F***. Life is about happiness and joy. Its amazing how quickly things can turn around when you remove toxic energy from your life. Move forward."

He also wrote, "I've been conditioned to have a short term memory. In this world as a black man, if I were to carry the burden of my daily battles I'd surely break. I have to forget the reasons why and believe in how. Today is my day to conquer."

