Joe Biden To Appoint Antony Blinken As Secretary Of State — Meet His Wife, Evan Ryan

On Nov. 23, President-elect Joe Biden appointed Antony Blinken as his new Secretary of State for his upcoming term.

Blinken served as a former deputy Secretary of State under Barack Obama, and has also worked under the Clinton Administration in the 90s.

While Blinken is joining the Biden administration with a seriously impressive resume, we’re curious to know more about the woman who’s been by his side for nearly two decades: his wife, Evan Ryan.

Who is Antony Blinken’s wife, Evan Ryan?

She’s an educated woman.

Evan Ryan received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Boston College, and graduated in 1993.

Ryan then attended the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at The Johns Hopkins University nearly a decade later, receiving her Master’s in International Public Policy.

She graduated in 2006.

Evan Ryan’s work history is impressive.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ryan has quite the impressive work history under her belt.

She got her start in politics in 1994 and served as the Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the First Lady, then moved up in the ranks to Deputy Director of Scheduling for the First Lady. AKA, she was the right-hand woman for Hillary Clinton at the time.

She became the Deputy Campaign Manager for Biden for President in 2007, and after Barack Obama was elected President in 2008, she served as the Asst to Vice President & Special Asst to President for Intergovernmental Affairs/Public Engagement from Jan. 2009 - June 2013.

Ryan served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs from Sept. 2013 - Jan. 2017, then served as the Executive Vice President of Axios from Jan. 2017 - May 2020.

She currently serves as a Board Member for the Women’s Foregin Policy Group.

Antony Blinken and Evan Ryan got married in 2002.

The pair were married in a bi-denominational ceremony in 2002.

Rev. William J. Byron, a Roman Catholic priest, performed the ceremony with Rabbi Harold White at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Washington.

They met at the White House.

The pair met at the White House in 1995 when they were both serving under the Clinton Administration.

She’s a private person.

Although Evan Ryan is a well known figure in the political world, she likes to keep her family life pretty private.

Her Instagram account has a little over 1300 followers, and is set to private. Although her Twitter account is public, she rarely shares any personal info there, either.

However, her Instagram profile picture is one of her family — including her and Blinken’s kids.

Antony Blinken and Evan Ryan have two children together.

Blinken and Ryan have two young children together, but not much else is known about their kids.

