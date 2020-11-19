Bobby Brown Jr. — Son Of Bobby Brown And Whitney Houston — Dead At 28: Report

Sad news for the entertainment world.

Bobby Brown Jr., son of legendary singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18.

The 28-year-old rising R&B singer was following in his famous dad's musical footsteps, and friends and fans everywhere are saddened by the news of his passing.

With the news of his sudden and untimely passing, everyone is asking the same question about Brown:

How did Bobby Brown Jr. die?

Read on for what we know so far about his death.

Sources close to the Brown family revealed that Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead at his home.

On Wed., Nov. 18, Brown Jr. was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene of his own home. He was only 28 years old.

The same source allegedly said that police believe there was no foul play involved.

Friends and fans everywhere can’t believe the news.

Brown Jr.’s friends and fans flocked to his Instagram account after they heard the news, with many sharing stories of Brown Jr. and offering kind words to him and his loved ones.

“Bro tell me this ain’t real man,” friend Elvis Brown wrote under his latest Instagram picture, while artist Grant Kemp wrote, “**** bro I was just at your crib, rest in power [prayer hands, heart].

Fans on Twitter were also stunned upon hearing the sad news.

“I’m heartbroken on this one [broken heart]. Sending my prayers and condolences to Bobby Brown & family. Let’s pray for his strength because we all know he needs it at this time,” one fan wrote. “Bobby Brown Jr. had a special gift. Rest well and in paradise.”

Another said, “Omg. I personally know Bobby Brown Jr., I met him when I lived in Los Angeles and he ran with the same crowd I was friends with. He sent me a message on FB two months ago asking how I was doing...This is crazy! I’m at a loss…”

I can’t fathom losing two children and a soul mate.



RIP Bobby Brown JR.



All positive everything to Bobby Brown. pic.twitter.com/Sb7d57rgYv — Justin L. Hunte (@TheCompanyMan) November 19, 2020

News of Brown Jr.’s death is yet another unfathomable loss from Bobby Brown Sr. and the Brown family.

Whitney Houston, was married to Bobby Brown Sr. from 1992 - 2007, died in 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. A coroner also ruled that cocaine and heart disease played a role in her death.

The couple had a daughter together — Bobbi Kristina Brown, Brown Jr.’s half-sister — who died three years later in an eerily similar fashion.

She was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her own home, and after six months of hospice care, she died in July of 2015.

Her boyfriend at the time, Nick Gordon, was found liable in her death. He died of an accidental heroin overdose on New Year’s Day in 2020.

“I can’t fathom losing two children and a soul mate. RIP Bobby Brown JR. All positive everything to Bobby Brown,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Bobby Brown Sr. has yet to release an official statement on his son’s death.

Brown Jr. is survived by his father and his five siblings, La’Princia Brown, Landon Brown, Cassius Brown, Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, and Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Brown family during this difficult time, and may Bobby Brown Jr. rest in peace.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.