Bobby Brown Opens Up About That Time He Was Intimate With An Actual Ghost

And you thought YOUR sex life was interesting...

Bobby Brown: R&B musician, ex-husband of the late Whitney Houston, and, in 2016, we could add "specter lover" to that list.

That’s right, Brown is a self-professed ghost romancer.

According to an excerpt from his “tell-all” memoir that came out a few years ago, titled Every Little Step: My Story, Brown recounts a time in his life when he was living in an Atlanta mansion formerly owned by Mike Thevis, whom some know as the “Scarface of Porn.”

Thevis’s activities, including decades of organized crime, apparently left an indelible mark on the home that Brown had bought, and Brown experienced a rather interesting paranormal encounter while living there.

As he recalls from his book, “I sensed a lot of evil s**t in that house while Thevis lived there. To this day, I believe that house was haunted... We would often see white women walk down the hallway... One memorable night, one of the ghosts descended from the ceiling and had sex with me,” Brown recalled.

“After you stop laughing, I need you to hear what I’m saying because I’m not making this up.”

Brown was very aware that people may belittle or contest that this was perhaps a “bad trip,” rather than an actual frisky ghost, thanks at least in part due to his colorful past of battling drugs and alcohol.

However, he insists that it was 100 percent true and happened just as he remembered. He wrote, “And let me add this: This was before I ever touched any drug besides weed and alcohol.”

And Brown didn’t shy away from any of the details of his story, either. He goes on to paint an image that would have made ghost-loving Ray Stantz from Ghostbusters blush:

“In my bedroom I had a big round bed with a mirrored ceiling looming above. I always slept in the nude, so one night I woke up to the sensation of a woman on top of me. I looked up and in the mirrors I could actually see a white woman straddling me on the bed.

The sensation felt exactly like sex — I could feel my penis inside of her and everything. It was not a dream; I was definitely awake while it was happening. All of the sudden, she was gone — leaving me alone and incredibly excited and terrified at the same time.”

Brown also spoke about the supernatural experience again in an interview about his memoir with 20/20 in 2016. You know, just in case hearing about it once wasn't enough for everyone.

He said, “I moved into this house — I bought this mansion in Georgia. So this was a really, really spooky place. But yes, one time. I woke up and, yeah, a ghost. I was being mounted by a ghost.”

Once again, Brown pointed out that he was definitely not on drugs at the time: “I wasn’t high. I wasn’t high. I wasn’t high at all.”

And although Brown goes on to state that she soon disappeared, we’re not entirely certain whether she vanished before or after the big ectoplasmic finale. But I’m pretty sure that’s a detail that we might be able to live without.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and fiction author. Visit her website, MeretheWalther.com, or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in June 2016 and was updated with the latest information.