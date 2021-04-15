Did Nick Gordon Have Something To Do With Whitney Houston's Death? Bobby Brown Thinks So

When Whitney Houston's only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in 2015 of a drug overdose, Nick Gordon was the one who was found liable in her death. But according to Brown's father Bobby Brown, Gordon is also culpable in the death of Houston.

In addition to their abuse of drugs, the estate of Brown's filed suit against Gordon, claiming he not only physically abused her, but posed as her husband to gain access to Houston's vast estate (of which, of course, Brown was the sole heir). Later, Gordon was found at fault for Brown's death after Judge T. Jackson Bedford ruled against him, and in favor of Brown's estate.

But in a new interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," Brown told Pinkett Smith and co-hosts, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith that Gordon “was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died the same way."

"So you think that he killed Whitney as well?" asked the younger Smith. "I believe so," Brown replied.

“This is my opinion of who I think this young man was,” he said. “Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of, you know, party favors.”

Brown did not get a chance to confront Gordon. His daughter was supposed to visit him, with a plane ticket set to arrive just two days after her death.

“If I could just get those two days back, she’d still be here, because I would have found out what was going on to do something about it,” he said.

On New Year's Day 2020, Gordon was found dead from what was suspected, at the time, to be a drug overdose. And in February 2020, his death was officially revealed.

Let's look at what we know about Gordon's death.

1. How did Nick Gordon die? Initial reports suggested a drug overdose.

Though an official cause of Nick Gordon's death had not been immediately released, authorities first suspected that he had died of a drug overdose.

Nick Gordon's brother, Jack Walker Jr., shared the grief about his brother's death on Facebook.

2. Gordon's lawyer issued an official statement regarding his client's death.

"It’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential," Gordon's lawyer, Joe Habachy, said in an email statement, adding that he "couldn't speak" to the specific causes of his client's death.

3. Nick Gordon's brother claims that the media "got it all wrong" with regard to his brother.

"Nick was not how people are portraying him to be at all. Nick is not like that. People got everything all twisted. Everything's so twisted, with the media and how they perceive my brother. Nick was a great person, and he was loved by many people. Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, but Nick was a great person.

Nick loved everybody and people fail to realize that. All they do is read tabloids and make a judgment out of somebody off of that and that's not the case of my brother. I've known the man for all of 27 years, so I think I have a better judgment on the type of person he is than the majority of the people who are writing and saying [negative] stuff about him," said Jack Walker Jr. in an exclusive interview, while denying that his brother was doing drugs, and saying that he was doing "so good."

4. The 911 call suggested that Gordon had "black stuff" oozing out of his mouth.

In January 2020, an official recording of the 911 call on behalf of Gordon was released. In the call, it was revealed that he had "black stuff" oozing out of his mouth.

It was also revealed that he was in cardiac arrest, which is what ultimately got paramedics to respond to his location at the Sheraton Hotel in Maitland, Florida. Ultimately, though, Gordon died at Altamonte Springs Hospital.

5. Gordon was accused of abusing his other girlfriend as well.

After the tragic death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, for which Gordon was held liable, he got into another high-profile relationship with a woman named Laura Leal. The relationship, however, was far from idyllic.

In 2017, he was arrested for domestic battery and false imprisonment against Leal. Just one year later, in March 2018, he was arrested for battery and domestic violence against Leal. In the latter case, Leal denied being hit by Gordon, but prosecutors had 911 tapes and video evidence that suggested otherwise.

6. He died with a multi-million dollar judgment hanging over his head.

After he was found liable in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million back to her estate. Of that number, over $1.5 million was found to be due to Gordon's theft, $1.3 million was found to be due to his assault and battery of Brown, $13 million was found to be due to pain and suffering he inflicted on her family, and $15 million was found to be due to loss of life (when factoring in future earning potential).

At the time of the ruling, Gordon's family revealed that he "wasn't in a good place" because he didn't have the money to pay back Brown's estate, and that he was thinking of filing bankruptcy.

7. Gordon's cause of death was revealed to be an accidental heroin overdose.

In February 2020, Gordon's cause of death was revealed. His death was accidental and caused by heroin toxicity. Also found in Gordon's system was Narcan, which was used to revive him.

Gordon had a long history with substance abuse and was reportedly even unconscious after doing drugs at a New Year's Eve party.

