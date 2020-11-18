Michael B. Jordan Named People’s 'Sexiest Man Alive' — Who Is He Dating?

Finally, something good happens in 2020.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and could there be anyone else more deserving of that title?

Spoiler alert: no, there couldn’t be.

With the ever-coveted title, though, comes speculation about one’s love life, and Michael B. Jordan — who is known for keeping his relationships hush-hush to the public — is no exception to that rule.

Who is Michael B. Jordan dating?

Read on to find out all the details about 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive and his love life.

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have been linked for years.

Jordan’s co-star Tessa Thompson has been linked to the actor since they appeared in Creed and Creed II together.

The pair instantly sparked dating rumors because of their amazing onscreen chemistry, and fans were hoping that their chemistry was just as steamy off-screen.

However, Jordan attributed his and Thompson’s insane onscreen chemistry to the fact that they’re just really good friends and comfortable around one another.

“The onscreen chemistry is a testament to us as friends,” he said.

“We are very comfortable with each other, very honest. You know, she’s super-creative and outspoken and smart, and it’s like working with your friend,” he added.

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan were rumored to be an item.

Fans got their hopes up after Jordan was rumored to be dating his Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong’o in 2018; however, the former Parenthood star shut down the rumors pretty quickly.

"They're writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen," he said. "Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives — I don't have any control over that."

Snoh Aalegra and Michael B. Jordan fueled romance rumors after he starred in her music video.

In 2019, Michael B. Jordan and Swedish pop star Snoh Aalegra were linked together after he starred in her steamy music video for her hit song, “Whoa.”

“I knew him before and it was just something that happened organically, he is the perfect person for it therefore I made it happen,” she said of casting Jordan as the star of her music video.

“He’s actually a really big fan of my music and he really loved that song,” she added. “Ever since the album came out he’s been supporting it so it’s just a natural thing to just do it.”

Aalegra also revealed that Jordan was super professional on set, and raved about their chemistry.

“He made me feel really comfortable so it went really good,” Snoh said.

“We just have chemistry already so it wasn’t difficult. He’s a pro and so amazing at what he does so you just naturally feel comfortable,” she continued.

Despite all the romance rumors, Michael B. Jordan maintains that he’s single.

In a 2018 interview, he also said that he doesn’t exactly know what dating is.

“My career is awesome. It is going great. There's other places in my life that I'm f****** lacking at,” he said.

“I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is.”

Michael B. Jordan then elaborated on why he keeps his dating life so private.

In the same interview, Jordan got candid about why he’s rarely seen out in public with a prospective girlfriend.

“I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you're my girl now. So then they're going to talk about you, they're going to find out who you are. They're gonna find out what your Instagram is, they're going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not — may or may not — hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough. Now, I'm not saying options aren't there. I'm not saying that. But as far as, like, the nuance of dating, it's just not the same. I'm just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire.”

That said, whoever Michael B. Jordan chooses to date is going to be one lucky lady! Congrats to the actor on his Sexiest Man Alive title!

