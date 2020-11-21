Nigella Lawson's Husbands — Who Was She Married To?

Nigella Lucy Lawson is an English food writer and famous television chef.

She was born on January 6, 1960, which makes her a Capricorn.

She grew up in Wandsworth, London, England where her love of food sprouted. She's best known for her 13 cookbooks as well as her appearance on Modern Family in 2014.

She also produced the cooking television show The Taste that aired in 2013-2015.

Lawson recently revealed the last words of her first husband that was left to her in a note before he died, and they are heartachingly beautiful.

The self-branded "Domestic Goddess" has been married two times.

Who are Nigella Lawson's husbands, John Diamond and Charles Saatchi?

Nigella Lawson's first husband was John Diamond.

In 1992 Nigella fell in love with her first husband, John Diamond.

John Diamond was a British journalist and broadcaster. He's best known for his Time Magazine weekly column and his two books. John is actually the person who pushed Nigella to write about food.

Nigella said, "John, my late husband, said to me, 'You always talk about food in this really confident way. You should write about it!' So I did."

The couple was married for 9 years until Diamond's death in 2001 from oral cancer.

Nigella Lawson had two children with John Damond.

Nigella and John had two beautiful children together.

The pair had their first child in 1994, their daughter Cosima Thomasina Diamond, who will be turning 27 next January.

They had their second child in 1996, their son and Cosmina's brother, Bruno Paul Diamond, age 24. He was born on June 28, making him a Cancer.

Nigella's first husband's death was tragic.

Sadly, Nigella and John's love affair was over too soon. In 1997, John was diagnosed with oral cancer.

His cancer became so aggressive that when the doctors took out the tumor, they also removed most of John's tongue silencing John for the rest of his short life.

When he passed away on March 2, 2001, he left a heartbreaking, emotional note for his wife expressing how proud he was of her.

The note read, "How proud I am of you and what you have become. The great thing about us is that we have made us who we are."

Nigella Lawson's second husband was Charles Saatchi.

Two years after Nigella's first husband's death, she married Charles Saatchi, an Iraqi-British Jewish businessman.

He's the co-founder of the advertising agency Saatchi& Saatchi with his brother Maurice. The two brothers were head of the business until they were forced out in 1995.

The agency was the world's largest advertising business in the 1980s.

Nigella Lawson became a stepmom when she married Saatchi.

Nigella became a stepmom to Saatchi's daughter in her second marriage. Saatchi's daughter was Phoebe Saatchi whom he had with his second wife Kay.

Phoebe is the same age as Nigella's daughter Cosmina: 26.

Nigella Lawson's divorce from Saatchi was a public affair.

Nigella's first marriage was a loving and encouraging one; it was a marriage everyone dreams about having, but unfortunately, Nigella's second marriage to advertising mogul Charles Saatchi was the opposite.

Their decade-long marriage was a miserable one filled with domestic violence.

Thanks to a paparazzi who goes under the pseudonym Jean-Paul who caught one incident of Saatchi's violence on camera where he grabbed his wife by the throat, Nigella was able to leave him.

Nigella was granted a divorce in a trial that lasted less than a minute in court. The divorce was finalized in 2013.

Nigella Lawson's net worth is about $20 million.

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, you’re not alone.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that approximately 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. More than 12 million women and men over the course of the year suffer from instances of domestic violence and abuse.

Experiencing domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline defines domestic violence, domestic abuse, or relationship abuse as a “pattern of behaviors use by one partner to maintain power and control over another person in an intimate relationship.” Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender can suffer from domestic abuse. According to NDVH, close to 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence, and or stalking by a partner.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help.

There are ways to go about asking for help as safely as possible. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling from domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

Before you go,

