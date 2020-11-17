‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors — See The Pic That Has Fans Talking

Reality TV stars are no strangers to plastic surgery rumors, and this time, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is getting hit with accusations that she’s had work done.

Bookout took to Instagram on Nov. 14 to post two new photos of herself at her house, and fans couldn’t help but notice that she looked a little different.

While Bookout has admitted to using Botox before and allegedly had a boob job after her first child, Bentley, was born, some fans think she may have had more work done recently.

Did Maci Bookout get plastic surgery?

It all started with an Instagram photo that Maci Bookout posted on Nov. 14.

In the pic, Maci is standing in her kitchen, looking off into the distance while modeling a bodysuit from her clothing line, Things That Matter.

On the surface, it seems like a relatively normal picture; however, fans and critics alike were quick to jump on the plastic surgery rumor train after seeing the photo.

“Def got work done on your face! Whyyyy,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Doesn't even look like her. She had work done.”

While many fans accused the reality TV star of getting work done and going under the knife, others were quick to hop to Maci’s defense.

“Whyyyy do you need to judge her, she can do what she wants,” one fan quipped, while another wrote, “You look amazing! Three babies later and still [fire emoji].”

Another Instagram user pointed out that Maci doesn’t necessarily look like she had any major invasive plastic surgery, saying, “Just looks like filler, not surgery. Cheeks and lips.”

A plastic surgeon weighed in on Maci’s plastic surgery accusations.

Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated Maci Bookout, gave his professional opinion on whether or not Maci Bookout had plastic surgery recently, saying it’s not “super-obvious” but “possible she’s had some work done.”

“I suspect that she may have undergone injections of filler to her lips, subtly plumping them up,” he said.

“She also may have undergone injections of filler into her cheeks, giving her a more sculpted appearance,” continued.

“She also could have had a rhinoplasty [nose job], refining her nose and making it look more elegant.”

Dr. Manish Shah, a Colorado-based plastic surgeon who also has not treated Maci, echoed Dr. Youn’s analysis of Bookout’s possible procedures, saying she’s “has had filler to her lips and cheeks” and that “the work has been subtly performed as she has naturally thin lips and relatively flat cheeks.”

Maci Bookout has yet to comment on the rumors.

Although Bookout has yet to respond to the plastic surgery rumors, she did post a cryptic quote on Instagram on Nov. 16 that read, “Sending love to everyone healing from things they don’t discuss with anyone.”

This isn’t the first time Maci Bookout has faced plastic surgery rumors.

After Maci posted a picture of herself with a friend back in October, an Instagram user commented, “Hmmm what did Macie [sic] have done? I can’t tell!”

The Teen Mom OG star set the record straight by replying, “It's a Snapchat filter lol but I do like my Botox.”

