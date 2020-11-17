6 Things You Never Knew About Emerald Fennell, Star Of 'The Crown'

On November 15, 2020, Netflix released its fourth season of The Crown.

Emerald Fennell plays the role of Camilla Parker Bowles.

I’m absolutely over the moon and completely terrified to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown. I absolutely love Camilla and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl hair cut,” said Emerald Fennell.

The talented actress is killing it in the Royal role, but what else do we know about her?

Who is Emerald Fennell from The Crown?

1. Emerald Fennell was born in England.

Emerald Fennell was born on October 1, 1985, which makes her a Libra.

She was born in Hammersmith, London, England.

2. She's been acting since 2006.

Emerald Fennell got into acting way before she landed the role as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown.

She's well-known for her appearances in Trial & Retribution, Mr. Nice, Any Human Heart, Comedy Showcase, Albert Nobbs, Anna Karenina, Blandings, The Lady Vanishes, Murder on the Home Front, Chickens, The Danish Girl, Pan, Children in Need, Drifters, Call the Midwife, Victoria, and Vita & Virginia.

3. Emerald Fennel is also a screenwriter for film and television.

As a screenwriter, she’s worked on the set of Promising Young Woman, Killing Eve, Careful How You Go, and Drifters.

4. She's also director and producer in the film industry.

Emerald Fennell also produced Promising Young Woman and Killing Eve and directed Careful How You Go.

Promising Young Woman, which Emerald Fennell produced, directed, and wrote, stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Angela Zhou, and Molly Shannon.

It’s about a young woman who seeks out vengeance on the people who cross her and copes with the aftermath of a traumatic event.

5. Emerald Fennell has written three novels.

Bloomsbury Children’s Books published her first children’s fantasy novel, Shiverton Hall in 2013.

The sequel, The Creeper, was published in 2014 and shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize.

Her adult horror novel, Monsters, was published in 2015 with Bonnier Publishing.

6. On November 13, 2020, she celebrated the premiere of The Crown from home.

On November 13, Emerald Fennell tweeted a picture of her dressed up to go nowhere at a red carpet event from the inside of her home, tweeting:

Although I was so sad we didn’t get to celebrate @TheCrownNetflix premiere in person, having the red carpet two inches from your own sofa was pretty nice for us lazy slatterns. Thank you lovely Emilia Wickstead and Rupert Sanderson for getting me out of my pajamas! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kWX8S6l0W5 — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) November 13, 2020

