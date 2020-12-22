John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab, Fuels Divorce Rumors With Wife Annamarie Tendler

John Mulaney has had multiple comedy specials on Netflix, with his newest one premiering in December 2019. In addition to his comedy specials, he was also a writer on Saturday Night Live for six seasons.

John Mulaney has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, and on Dec. 21, it was confirmed that Mulaney had entered a rehab facility in Pennsylvania after relapsing during the pandemic.

"John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health," a source said. “His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety; he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney's surprise stint in rehab has also been fueling rumors that he and his wife, Annamarie Tendler, could be heading for a divorce.

Who is John Mulaney's wife, Annamarie Tendler?

Here's what you need to know about Annamarie Tendler, her relationship with Mulaney, and the rumors that they're the latest celeb couple that's heading to Splitsville.

They've been married since 2014.

Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler were married in 2014, and currently reside in New York City.

She's also made an appearance in his episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, alongside Jerry Seinfeld, where Seinfeld accompanies Mulaney on an errand from Tendler.

But what else do we know about her? She's much more than this comedian's wife, that's for sure!

She has an interesting job, and has written a few books.

Tendler works for a company called Silk Parlor and makes lampshades. She also works as a makeup artist and wrote a book all about it called The Daily Face. The book is full of tutorials on how to apply makeup in different, creative ways.

She also showcases her hair skills and published a book called Pin It! 20 Fabulous Bobby Pin Hairstyles, giving women the rundown on how to work different hairstyles with bobby pins.

Their dog is an Instagram star.

Mulaney and Tendler aren't the only two celebrities in the family.

Their dog Petunia has her own page with over 160K Instagram followers. If you're a huge fan of French bulldog photos, you'll absolutely love this page.

They wanted their wedding to be different.

When the couple got married in 2014, Anna shared why they chose the beautiful Onteora Mountain House as their venue. She said:

"First and foremost, John and I wanted to get married in nature. Though we’d lived in New York City for 10 years the wedding ceremony just seemed like something that should take place within the peaceful surroundings of trees and mountains instead of concrete and skyscrapers. When John and I got out of the car and saw the sprawling vistas and towering trees we knew immediately we’d found our wedding site. Plus, in the event of rain the ceremony would take place in the beautiful, wood pavilion with huge windows, so even indoors the incredible view would not be lost. We knew rain or shine it would be the perfect setting for the 1920’s inspired, woodland-deco bash we’d envisioned."

Tendler is a big part of Mulaney's stand-up.

The comedian makes his wife and the way they grew up a focal point of his stand-ups.

“My wife is Jewish. She’s a New York Jew. I did it! Now, I was raised Catholic. I don’t know if you can tell that from the everything about me. My wife is Jewish, I grew up Catholic, so we got married by a friend. Being married by a friend is a beautiful ceremony that alienates both families’ religions, while confusing the elderly people at the wedding,” he said in one of his specials.

She's very afraid of ghosts.

Tendler spoke about her fears in an interview, revealing:

"I was very scared to move into my new house. It was built in the 20s, which meant the chances of it being haunted seemed very high. I really didn’t want to move into a house, have a The Conjuring situation, and then need to move out. What a hassle. I’d lived in apartments since I was eighteen, so if I heard weird noises, I could blame it on my neighbors. If weird things happen in a stand alone house, you are straight up being haunted. So, my first day there I went through the whole house with burning sage and you better believe I cleansed every single corner of every room. I also had a conversation with any spirits that may have still been living there. It went like this: Hi Ghosts! I’m not sure if you are there or not, but I need you to know that I live in this house now. If you are a nice, friendly ghost feel free to hang here, just please don’t do anything at night that creeps me out. I would really appreciate it if you would lay low. If you are an evil spirit, be gone and never come back! I have to say my house feels pretty ghost-free."

She claimed that Ben Affleck groped her.

After actress Hilarie Burton accused the actor of groping her and he apologized on Twitter, the makeup artist came out with the same claim.

Tendler tweeted that the actor groped her at a 2014 Golden Globes after-party and she wanted an apology.

She wrote, "He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack.”

Tendler said in a follow-up tweet, “I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything, but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

Affleck has yet to acknowledge the claim.

Mulaney and Tendler have recently been hit with divorce rumors.

Say it ain't so!

Fans everywhere are worried that because of John Mulaney's stint in rehab, the pair are heading for a divorce.

I tell you now if John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler are getting a divorce I’m going to need at least a week off work to recover. — brat (@Jessi_Coffey) December 17, 2020

"John mulaney and annamarie tendler getting a divorce: not real. it can't be. who the **** is gonna keep the dog. i'm not okay," one fan wrote, before adding, "it's a rumor but...she removed "mulaney" from her ig handles and then changed her website name too before deleting everything."

However, after gong to her person website, part of the above claim isn't true, as a section of her About The Artist page still reads, "Anna Tendler Mulaney is an artist with a penchant for the eccentric. She makes each lampshade entirely by hand using both new and vintage fabrics, trims, and fringe. In addition to lampshades, Anna’s work in fiber includes embroidery, weaving, and textile conservation."

She did however, delete her Instagram page right before her husband's rehab drama.

"okay i’m gonna be gossipy, what do y’all think is up w john mulaney and annamarie tendler after she: -unfollowed him on insta -removed mulaney from her name on insta -deleted her account and then he: -turned comments off on pics of her on his account," one Twitter fan questioned.

The same Twitter user later added an update to their first tweet, writing, "positive (?) update: there is a theory that she might be rebranding ! also both john and anna have both recently spoken about each other recently (within the past month) and described each other as husband/wife etc."

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Molly Given is a writer living in Philadelphia and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life. When she’s not writing her fingers off she can be found planning her next adventure in a new part of the world.