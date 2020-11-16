Sweet Details About CNN Anchor Abby Phillip's Relationship With Husband, Marcus Richardson

Abby Phillip is a journalist who is best known for being a White House correspondent for CNN.

Phillip has also been a guest on Washington Week and C-SPAN.

Phillip's commentary during the Trump-Biden election was also widely praised. She stated, “Black women did that. For Black women, this has been really a proving moment for their political strength, in carrying Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination through the primary.”

Phillip's is 31 years old and was born on November 25, 1988, making her a Sagittarius. But what about her better half?

Who is Abby Phillip’s husband, Marcus Richardson?

Marcus Richardson is 37 years old and was born on March 9, 1983, making him a Pisces.

His dad is Colonel Russell Richardson, his mom is Touissant Richardson and he has a sister, Jasmine Richardson.

Richardson and his sister always had to travel because of his father’s job in the U.S. Air Force.

He grew up in Okinawa, Japan and studied at the Ramstein Air Base.

What does Marcus Richardson do for a living?

Richardson came back to the U.S. to go to Florida State University, where he got his Bachelor’s Degree in International Affairs.

He then started a career in the digital security space and got his start as a desktop analyst at Howard University in 2009.

Following that, he started working at LivingSocial as a technical support analyst. In 2014, he was hired at nVisium and has been working there ever since as a managing consultant.

How did Abby Phillip and Marcus Richardson meet?

The pair met in 2011 at a mutual friend’s party in Washington, D.C.

Neither of them knew that many people at the party so they began chatting with one another and immediately bonded because they both had a lot in common.

However, Richardson recalls, "We were creating an awesome connection, when suddenly another woman interrupted. I was like, 'Whoa, her friend is trying to save her from me,' and we went our separate ways." But apparently the person who interrupted was a complete stranger.

Richardson and Philip both left and didn’t end up exchanging numbers but luckily, that same friend threw another party a month later. Phillip said, "I didn't expect to ever see him again, but part of me hoped he might be there."

In fact, Richardson was there and the two began dating a week later.

When did Abby Phillip and Marcus Richardson get married?

In 2016, Phillip and Richardson invited their families to their apartment for Christmas and that's when Marcus Richardson proposed.

The pair got married on May 26, 2018 and had a small and intimate gathering.

They hosted their 90-guest wedding at the Anderson House in Washington D.C. because Phillip loved the garden and the historic feel of the property. It rained on their wedding day — but that means good luck!

Abby Phillips kids — does she have any with Marcus Richardson?

Currently, Marcus Richardson and Abby Phillip do not have any children.

They do, however, have a 12-month-old dog named Booker T, who has his own Instagram page.

Abby Phillip’s net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million

Marcus Richardson has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.