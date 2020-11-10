Sweet Details About Kevin Costner's Relationship With Wife Christine Baumgartner

You might know actor Kevin Costner from starring in movies and television shows like Yellowstone, Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard, and The Untouchables.

The 65-year-old actor’s newest movie is an old-fashioned thriller called Let Him Go, which stars him and Diane Lane. It premiered in theaters on November 6.

Costner is often in the public eye but he tends to keep to himself. Let’s learn more about his private life with his wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Who is Kevin Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner?

Christine Baumgartner is 46 years old and was born on March 4, 1974, making her a Pisces.

She is a former model whose made appearances on Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, and Extra with Billy Bush.

In addition to modeling, she's a handbag designer.

She graduated from California State University Fullerton with a degree in Business.

How long have Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner been together?

The couple originally met in the ‘80s, when Costner was still married to his first wife, Cindy Costner, and Baumgartner was modeling professionally.

However, they reconnected years later in 1999 when they ran into each other at a restaurant, after Costner was divorced from his first wife.

Costner and Baumgartner dated for more than two years but then broke up briefly in 2002.

People close to Costner said their relationship “got too complicated” since Costner stated he didn’t want any more children.

Costner recalls, “She said, ‘I’m going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me, and I did.”

Costner and Baumgartner then got back together and got engaged in 2003. The wed in 2004 at Costner’s ranch outside Aspen and have been happily married ever since.

Who is Cindy Costner, Kevin Costner's ex-wife?

Costner was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994.

During that time, they had three children together, Annie (36 years old), Lily (34), and Joe Costner (32).

Kevin Costner is also the father of 24-year-old Liam Costner, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Cindy and Kevin Costner were college sweethearts who met at California State University Fullerton. They met in the early 1970’s when they were both working towards their Bachelor’s degree and got married after Kevin Costner’s graduation in 1978.

However, it was reported that Cindy Costner had trouble adjusting to her husband’s work schedule and it caused problems in their marriage.

The couple made a statement announcing, “After 16 years together, we are ending our marriage. We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached.”

Kevin Costner children — how many does he have?

Costner already has four children with his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend, which is why he was reluctant to have more kids with Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner even recalls, “Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father. I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’ That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

After they got married, the couple had a son, Cayden Wyatt Costner, who's 13. Then they had Hayes Logan Costner, 11 and Grace Avery Costner, 10.

Costner loves being a father and says, “Movies are magic, and they’ve always been magic to me. You get to play heroes in the movies, but there’s a moment in time where you’re just a father and you get to go home. I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life.”

Who is Liam Costner?

Liam Costner is Kevin Costner's son, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Liam Costner is 24 years old and was born in 1996.

In fact, Kevin Costner denied that Liam Costner was his son at first until he got a paternity test.

Kevin Costner's new wife: how do they make their marriage work?

Kevin Costner has said that the secret to his marriage with Baumgartner is having “the ability to say you’re sorry.”

Like any other couple, Costner and Baumgartner go through their fair share of ups and downs but are always willing to put in the work for their relationship.

Costner continued, “I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right.”

What is Kevin Costner's net worth?

Kevin Costner has an estimated net worth of $250 million.

Christine Baumgartner has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

What is Kevin Costner's age?

Kevin Costner is 65 years old. He was born on January 18, 1955, making him a Capricorn.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.