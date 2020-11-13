Meet Joe Biden's Illegitimate Granddaughter, Navy Joan

Nobody can stop talking about Joe Biden's recent victory in the 2020 election or the states that shifted from red to blue.

Another thing people cannot stop talking about is the president-elect's two-year-old illegitimate granddaughter, Navy Joan.

Two years ago, Hunter Biden was involved in a pregnancy scandal and taken to court by Lunden Alexis Roberts (Navy's mother).

Hunter Biden paid Roberts $2.5 million in a settlement case.

Apparently, Joe Biden’s illegitimate granddaughter (who he has never met) is not receiving any special protection from law enforcement or Secret Service despite her mother’s urgent requests.

Who is Joe Biden's illegitimate granddaughter, Navy Joan?

Navy Joan Roberts is the alleged love child of Hunter Biden and Lunden Alexis Roberts.

She was born in August 2018 and is currently two years old. Navy Joan lives with her mother in Arkansas.

Initially, Biden denied that Navy Joans was his offspring and to took a DNA test to confirm. The court, however, ruled that child was indeed a Biden progeny after all.

Who is Navy Joan's mom?

Lunden Alexis Roberts is the proud mother of Navy Joans. Currently, she's 29 years old.

She worked as a stripper at The Mpire Club in Washington D.C.

Her stripper name was Dallas.

How did Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts meet?

Apparently, Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts met when she was working as a stripper at The Mpire Club.

Anonymous sources claimed that he was “well-known” and a regular at the strip club.

The two got together after Hunter’s breakup with Hallie Biden, his former sister-in-law — a whole other Hunter Biden controversy, among many.

Is Hunter Biden paying child support for his illegitimate daughter?

At first, Hunter denied that Navy Joans was his child. But paternity tests suggested otherwise.

However, court papers suggest he's paying a monthly sum of child support and health insurance as of April 1, 2020 — almost two years after Navy Joan was born.

The court papers refer to Navy Joan as Baby Doe.

Hunter Biden's kids — how many does have in addition to Navy Joan?

Aside from Baby Doe AKA Navy Joan, Hunter Biden has a total of four children.

Hunter Biden has three children with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. None of them are babies, however.

Naomi, his oldest daughter is 27; Finnegan Biden is 20, and Maisy Biden is 19 years old.

In 2019, Hunter Biden tied the knot with Melissa Cohen, who gave birth to their baby son in March, near the start of the pandemic.

Despire Hunter's claims that he's "broke," his net worth is allegedly $9 million.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.