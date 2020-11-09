Joe Biden Appoints Fired Surgeon General Vivek Murthy As Head Of COVID-19 Task Force — Meet His Wife, Alice Chen

Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is making headlines as President-elect Joe Biden's announced he's going to appoint him the head of his new COVID-19 task force AKA the "new Dr. Fauci."

Murthy is an American physician and a former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Murthy served as the surgeon general under the Obama administration but was fired by Trump.

Now he's back in full force, prompting questions about his family and personal life.

Who is Vivek Murthy's wife, Alice Chen?

Alice Chen, better known as Dr. Chen, is from the San Francisco Bay area.

She got her education from Yale University and attended Weill Cornell Medical College.

After graduating from medical school, she completed her doctoral training in the lab of Dr. Chaitan Khosla at Stanford University.

There, she focused on protein engineering as well as protein characterization.

She currently holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from U.C. Berkeley.

She was very ambitious in her schooling. She is also an optimist, per hre Twitter bio: "I believe that each of us can make the world better for others, so we should."

What does Alice Chen do for a living?

Alice Chen is a physician. She was a chief medical officer as well as deputy director for the San Francisco Health Network.

She is currently the deputy secretary for policy planning and the chief of clinical affairs for the California Health and Human Services Agency.

She was a professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine for 15 roughly years. While she was there she published over 50 book chapters, research, and peer-reviewed articles.

She has served on the board of several non-profits and foundations and currently serves as board president of The Health Initiative.

To top it all off, in 2019, she was elected to the Harvard University Board of Overseers.

Alice Chen speaks three languages.

In her UCSF profile, it states that Chen is proficient in English, Mandarin, and Spanish.

How old is Vivek Murthy?

Vivek Murthy was born on July 10, 1977, in Huddersfield, United Kingdom.

He is 43 years old and a Cancer.

Murthy and Chen had a multicultural wedding.

It is uncertain how the couple officially met but in a Facebook post, Murthy wrote, "When I first met Alice Chen, I was struck by her humility, disarming authenticity, and quiet passion for people. The world needs more Alices."

The two doctors tied the knot on August 22, 2015.

The wedding consisted of a beautiful multicultural ceremony where the two vowed to be each other's partners for a lifetime.

Vivek Murthy kids — how many does he have with Alice Chen?

In Chen's Doctors for America profile, it states she lives in Washington with her husband and their two children.

The gender, date of birth, ages, and names are not known as of now.

What is Vivek Murthy's net worth?

Vivek Murthy's net worth as of 2020 is projected to be between $1-$5 million.

