Sweet Details About Corey Seager's Relationship With Fiancé, Madisyn Van Ham

Here comes the bride, all dressed in . . . . . a swimsuit with her soon-to-be husband's face on it?

On November 11, Madisyn Van Ham posted a picture of herself sporting a Corey Seager swimsuit to Instagram.

"All the [insert heart eyes emoji] for my soon to be hubby," she wrote. That's right!

The two are engaged, and they couldn't be any happier.

Who is Corey Seager's fiancé, Madisyn Van Ham?

Madisyn Van Ham was born March 10, 1996, which makes her a Pisces.

Right before the world was canceled, she turned 24th.

She was born in North Carolina and attended Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Where did Madisyn Van Ham go to school?

Most people know Madisyn Van Ham for dating Corey Seager, the baseball star.

But what they don't know is that she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the East Carolina University.

She was a member of the Deans List, Beta Gamma Sigma, Honor Society, and Tri Sigma.

She also served as the President of the Sigma Sigma Sigma National Sorority.

What does Madisyn Van Ham do for a living?

In 2017, she started her career as a social media Intern for Melissa’s Produce.

It only took her a little over a year to advance into a full-time position as a social media marketing specialist for the same company.

She also works as an academic tutor for the Pirate Academic Success Center.

She used to be a track star.

Seager isn’t the only athletic star in their relationship. When she went to Northwest Cabarrus High School, she starred on the track and field team. Her personal record is 100 meters in 18.94 seconds.

Madisyn Van Ham actually met Seager when the two were in high school.

When Seager won the World Series, Van Ham posted to Instagram, " Wow! Where to even begin. These past few days have been an absolute whirlwind. Feeling all the feels and all the emotions. I’m still struggling to find the words to express just how proud of you I am! To think 2 years ago you were sitting on the side lines watching your team compete in a World Series, nursing not one but two surgeries, tommy john and hip."

"Being questioned and doubted on if you would ever be able to come back and perform at the same caliber. And they were right, because you worked your ass off to come back healthier, stronger and more determined than ever before! Your work ethic, mixed with your God-given talent and your desire to succeed brought you to this point right here!! This moment is WORTH all the struggles, all the disappointment and all the doubt along the way."

"To see you on the field not just this postseason but this entire insane, short, unpredictable season showing emotion, having fun and reaching your goals has been epic. I could list all the postseason records you broke and all your accomplishments here. But I’ll leave it at you’re a WORLD. FREAKING. CHAMP. You are so inspiring, babe and I’m just so grateful to be your biggest cheerleader through it all!! "

She's super-active on social media.

Currently, she has 45.5k Instagram followers.

Her bio reads, “Future Mrs. Seager,” but that’s not all she has to show for herself.

Her Instagram page is jam-packed with posts endorsing Melissa’s produce and celebrating her adorable puppy, Hazel.

Her dog, Hazel Gray Seager, even has her own Instagram account.

When Van Ham isn’t posting as herself, she’s posting as her dog.

Hazel is a Toy Australian Shepherd and lives in LA, North Carolina, and Arizona, whever her “pawents” take her.

