Who Is Annika Backes? New Details On DJ Tiësto's Wife, Their Romantic Wedding, And Their New Baby!

It's the first child for both.

Who is Annika Backes, Tiësto's wife?

In September 2019, Dutch DJ, Tiësto, 51, married his model girlfriend, Annika Backes, 25, in a romantic wedding ceremony in the Utah desert. He posted an image from the wedding to Instagram with the caption, "Love of my life 21-09-2019."

Eighty people attended the intimate nuptials at the luxurious Amangiri resort. The groom wore Tom Ford while the bride wore a gown by Berta.

And though their wedding was gorgeous, intimate, and a perfect show of their love, the newlyweds have made another important announcement: they're going to be parents! The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they are expecting a baby girl.

Here's what we know about Tiësto and his wife, as well as the wonderful news about their baby on the way.

They've been together for years.

Tiësto is 26 years older than his wife. They met at New York City's Catch restaurant early in 2015, when she was 19.

Backes revealed, “We started hanging out for the next two months, and when Coachella came around, we decided the day before to go together. We spent the weekend running around the festival and having the best time, just the two of us. When we didn’t get tired of each other for one second and even flew back to New York City and still didn’t want to leave each other, that was when we both knew."

They've been inseparable ever since.

They got engaged over Thanksgiving in the Maldives in 2018.

In an interview, Tiësto said, “I felt overwhelmed with emotions because we have been in love for so long and thinking about this day forever, and then it was finally here. It was more beautiful and more special than I could have ever imagined.

To see everyone I love there and then to see the love of your life walking down the aisle, it is the best feeling in the world.”

The reception was amazing.

The reception immediately followed the wedding. DJ Coleman presided over the music while the venue was decorated to look like a nightclub.

Tiësto suprised his new wife, who changed into Oscar De La Renta for the party, with a song he created for her called "A Million Years." The night ended with a fireworks display.

She's a model.

Annika Backes was born September 7, 1996 in Colorado. She grew up in Denver.

They both love Las Vegas and almost got married there.

"A city that we both love a lot is Las Vegas, so we started looking at venues there, but we soon decided we wanted it to take place somewhere remote. We explored the option of throwing a party in the desert outside of Las Vegas.

But when we got into that more, we knew it was going to be too complicated to pull off. That’s when we thought of Amangiri,” Backes said at the time.

The wedding was James Bond-themed.

The groom, whose real name is Tijs Verwest, said, "Annika and I are obsessed with James Bond and everything he stands for. He's like a timeless modern masterpiece, and that's definitely the look I was going for with my tuxedo."

Tiësto and his wife are expecting a baby girl.

On May 5, 2020, both newlyweds took to Instagram to share their good news.

Backes posted a photo of her and her husband swimming, with the caption "Baby girl on the way."

Tiësto also posted on his Instagram, adding a photo of a sonogram! He wrote, "In these challenging times this is how I saw my daughter for the first time through Face time!"

Though there's no word on the due date, congratulations are in order for this happy couple!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on September 24, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.