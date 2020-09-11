'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City': Whitney Rose's Husband Justin Rose Is Being Sued For Running Pyramid Scheme

He's being sued for running a pyramid scheme.

Bravo is preparing to help us all through the winter doldrums with a new Real Housewives franchise. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will start on November 11 and the cast is already getting people talking. One of the cast members, Whitney Rose, got fans interested when she confessed that she had an affair with her husband while he was her boss. That was 10 years ago and they are still going strong.

But her husband has some baggage of his own, including a lawsuit against the company he works for. He gets paid big bucks to run a direct sales company that sells supplements but they're in court over claims that the whole operation is a big pyramid scheme.

Who is Whitney Rose's husband, Justin Rose?

How did Whitney and Justin Rose meet?

A decade ago, both of the Roses worked at NuSkin, a direct sales company. Justin was the president of the whole company and Whitney was a sales team account executive. Both of them were married at the time and he actually has three kids from his previous marriage. The two of them fell in love and had an affair that led them each to leave their previous marriage and start a new life together. They got married when Whitney learned she was pregnant.

The Rose family in 2020.

Whitney and Justin Rose are both former Mormons.

Whitney refers to herself as a descendant of Mormon royalty, which she doesn't explain in her official bio. But the affair with her boss — Justin — ended her relationship to the church. She doesn't say whether Justin also walked away from the Church of Latter Day Saints when they got together, but it seems like a safe guess that if he had also been a Mormon, he left the religion at the same time as his new wife. In trailers, Whitney says that leaving the church was a big deal in her life and she says people around her have had trouble accepting some of her more progressive aspects. In her social media, she has made posts supportive of LGBTQ rights and Black Lives Matter.

What does Justin Rose do for a living?

When we say he is in direct sales, we don't mean he's sending his friends invitations to LuLaRoe parties. He's actually an executive who has worked at the top of various direct sale companies for decades. In addition to NuSkin, where he met Whitney, he has worked for Shaklee and Melaluca. He is currently the chief sales officer for a company called LifeVantage that sells a line of dietary supplements. Like all direct sales companies, LifeVantage relies on individuals to sell products and recruit additional sellers into the "downline" to expand the reach of the company. We don't know what the direct sellers earn from working there but Rose is reportedly paid over a million dollars per year in salary and bonuses.

Why is Justin Rose's company being sued?

In 2018, LifeVantage was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that the company is an illegal pyramid scheme. Rose, along with other executives at the company, was named in the suit as a defendant. The case is still ongoing and a judge recently dismissed all but one of the claims against the company for lack of evidence but allowed the part of it being a pyramid scheme to move forward. What the suit alleges is that the company is structured so that recruiting other sellers is the only way to make money; simply selling products isn't a way to earn income and many sellers actually lose money. That's against the law for direct sales companies. They have to make it possible for sellers to earn money just from product sales in order to be operating legally.

Justin Rose is into motorcycles.

The Rose family seems to have a work-hard, play-hard mentality, and Justin posts a lot of photos of travel and outdoor activities. He and Whitney both seem to enjoy motorcycles and she recently added some Instagram photos of herself posing with bikes, dressed in super-sexy biker gear. The tags of the photos were from the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that took place last month in South Dakota.

Whitney Rose at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Who are Whitney and Justin Rose's kids?

Together, Whitey and Justin have two kids, Bobbi and Brooks, who are 9 and 6 respectively. Justin has three kids from his earlier marriage and they are all a lot older: Cash is 27, McCade is 24 and Trey is 21. The family seems close, if social media is any guide, and they all spend time together as a big blended family.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will debut on Bravo on November 11 so buckle up for some good drama in the fall.

