Sweet Details About WWE Star Brock Lesnar's Relationship With Wife Sable

“I’ve been a barbarian my whole life,” said legendary UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, who weighs-in at 286 lbs.

Lesnar, the lifelong barbarian, is the only person to hold both a WWE world championship and UFC championship.

He's an eight-time WWE world champion, a one-time UFC heavyweight champion, a one-time NJPW world champion, and a one-time NCAA heavyweight wrestling.

He’s been added to the roster for virtual Octagon in EA Sports UFC 4. It’s no secret that this babyface makes major bank by beating people up.

“I don’t feel pain,” Lesnar said, "I let other people feel pain for me.”

Inside the ring, he’s a force to be reckoned with, crushing his opponents one Brock Lock at a time. But the wrestling ring isn’t the only ring Brock Lesnar holds close to his heart. There’s also the ring he put on his wife, Rena Marlette Lesnar's, finger.

Who is Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable AKA Rena Marlette Lesnar?

Rena Marlette Lesnar, also known as Sable and Rena Mero, is an actress, model, businesswoman, and former WWE wrestler. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida.

As an actress, she is best known for her appearances in Shira, The Final Victim, Slaves of the Realm, WWE Byte This!, WWE Tribute to the Troops, Corky Romano, WWE Smackdown!, WrestleMania XIV, and WWF Superstars.

As a child, she competed in beauty pageants, which were the gateway to her modeling career. In her early 20’s, she started modeling for brands like L'Oréal, Guess?, and Pepsi.

How old is Sable?

Sable is currently 53 years old. She was born on August 8, 1967, which makes her a Leo.

How old is Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, making the couple ten years apart.

Sable was a major sex symbol in the 90s.

In 1999, she was featured on the cover of Playboy. She was a major sex symbol and the top women’s star in the WWF, partly because of the Attitude Era.

Who are Sable's ex-husbands?

Before Brock, she was married to Marc Mero.

Marc Mero was a boxer and professional wrestler and the catalyst for Sable's professional wrestling career. Marc wasn’t just her husband — he was her professional train. His career began to fall apart, and so did their marriage. Marco and Sable divorced in 2004.

Before Marc Mero, she was married to Wayne Richardson.

Richardson, her first husband, died in 1991, in a drink driving accident.

Did Sable and Brock Lesnar have an affair?

There were rumors Brock and Sable started their relationship in 2003, a year before her official divorce with Mero.

On an episode of Jim Ross’ podcast, Marc Mero opened up about his divorce from Sable.

“We were still married at the time, but we weren't really seeing....I don't know, it was falling apart.”

He continued, “I remember calling her and her not answering the phone and I got very upset. Here I am, assuming she was seeing another wrestler. I remember thinking 'When i find out who this guy is, I'm gonna be the tar out of him!' Well, when I found out it was Brock Lesnar, it gave forgiveness a new meaning.”

Brock and Rena are the definition of a dynamic duo.

On May 6, 2006, the couple officially tied the knot — which sounds like the name of one of Sable’s spine-breaking wrestling moves.

Sable's kids: She's a proud mother and adores her family.

Brock and Rena have two children together: Turk and Duke. Turk was born in June of 2009, and Duke was born in July of 2010.

She's also the proud step-mother to Brock Jr. and Maya Lynn, Brock’s children from his previous engagement to Nicole Lesnar.

On November 11, 2017, she posted a sweet picture of Brock, Turk, Duke, and Brock Jr. to her Instagram account. "Enjoying the soccer match with my lovely husband @brock.lesnar_," she wrote, "and my beautiful children #soccer #lovemyfamily."

Wayne Richardson was the father of her first daughter, Mariah.

Sable sued WWE for $110 million dollars for foul work practices and sexual harassment.

Rena claimed that she “was being ordered to do things against her will, such as removing her top for a particular storyline.”

After a couple of months of the lawsuit, she settled.

In 2003, she returned to WWE in an episode of Smackdown, where her bond with Torrie Wilson, one of the top wrestlers in the company, was formed.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.