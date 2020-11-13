'BIP' Star Krystal Nielson Is Pregnant! Meet Her Boyfriend And Baby Daddy Miles Bowles

Tis the season to get impregnated! At least for Bachelor in Paradise star, Krystal Nielson, and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles.

On November 11, 2020, Nielson confirmed the good news in a YouTube video. In the video, which you can view below, she anxiously waits for the results of her pregnancy test.

“I’m feeling so anxious and excited and nervous and whoa — all of it. I’m just honestly ready…so ready,” she said, “I can’t wait to fill my heart with so much love in creating little pieces of me into this world and teaching them about love and teaching them the love I never had."

Who is Krystal Nielson's boyfriend, Miles Bowles?

From surfing to trail running, Bowles loves to explore the great outdoors. He also dabbles in music and photography.

Nielson wasn't the only one who revealed her bun in the oven to the world on November 11,2020. Bowles also took to social media and posted a photo of him and Nielson smiling at the beach, holding a picture of their ultrasound to the camera. Say cheese!

Where did MIles Bowles go to school?

In 2017, Bowles graduated from San Diego State University-California State University.

A year later, he studied Full Stack Software Engineering at UC San Diego Extension.

There, he developed an array of computer skills — HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Java, jQuery, Bootstrap, Express.js, React,js, Node.js, Database Theory, and Command Line, to name a few.

What does Miles Bowles do for a living?

Bowles started his career in internship positions for ecoATM Gazelle, D&K Engineering, and Edico Genome.

In 2017, he advanced as an Executive VP of Engineering for Extreme18 Golf and a Product Designer for Focal Wellness, Inc.

Currently, he serves as a Founder, Executive VP of Engineering, and Board Member for PÜL. Looks like someone is living his best life.

He's a California boy.

Bowles could give Katy Perry a run for her money when it comes to his California pride.

He's constantly posting photos of him catching big waves underneath the bright California sun.

He's traveled all over the world.

When he's not surfing in California, he's surfing and freediving in Fiji.

Scroll through his Instafeed, and you'll find the memories he's captured from all over the world. He's been to China, Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji.

He also went to Rome in 2016.

On January 10, 2017, Bowles posted a photo of him taking a photo at Trevi Fountain to Instagram.

The caption read, “2016 was one for the books. Got involved in so many projects and adventures that I neglected taking the time to properly share my “work” and all my amazing experiences. Now that the new year is upon us, I feel that it is time to finally let you all know what I’ve been up to. Many big things in the works for 2017. Stay tuned for what's to come.”

Nielson and Bowles made their relationship public this year.

It wasn’t until October 6, 2020 that Nielson announced that she was locking lips with someone new. At the time, she kept his identity private.

“This year has been full of ups and downs,” she said, “I’ve learned this year to lean into love [and] to let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me. And to stop putting MY life and the things that me make ME happy on hold. I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way.” A few weeks later, his identity was revealed.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.