10 Best Summer Rosés And Frosés — All Under $40

Rosé all day (without going broke.)

I consider myself a bit of a Rosé aficionado. White and red wine are all fine by moi of course, but the moment Memorial Day hits, it's Rosé season. Something about the light, refreshing notes that makes rosé ideal for summertime sipping.

And the best part? Rosé pairs well with everything. Here's a few of our personal favorites — the best rosés all under $40. And for an extra-special summer treat, we also included a few of our favorite frosés — yes, that's frozen Rosé, bless the heavens — that make a yummy dessert (or heck, brunch if it's the weekend!).

Happy sipping, happy summer and as the expression goes, enjoy these rosés all day.

1. Jenny Dawn Watermelon Rosé

This Rosé is made from watermelons grown in Kansas and it's sweet, fruity, and slightly tart. It has aromas and flavors of honeydew, cantaloupe, watermelon, dandelion, and green grass. Pairs well with any dessert such as cheesecake and chocolate truffles.

(Jenny Dawn Cellars, $19.99)

2. Tussock Jumper Grenache Rosé

This Rosé's parents are Grenache grapes grown on 15 to 20-year-old vines planted on clay limestone soils in the South of France. For a grab-and-go option, Tussock Jumper genuis-ely launched single-serve wines that come with an attachable cup at the top, so all you have to do is pour.

(Drizly, $12.99)

3. Tipsy Scoop Frosé All Day

A refreshing white peach sorbet infused with Maison Marcel Rosé? Twist our arms.

(Tipsy Scoop, $36)

4. Jam Cellars Candy Rosé

Inspired by the idea of attention-grabbing eye-candy, John & Michele of Jam Cellars chose to name their Rosé, California Candy Dry Rosé and it's taken years to craft the perfect, delicious Rosé blend of Syrah and Grenache.

(Jam Cellars, $15.99)

5. Jeni's Frosé

Simple, bright, refreshing — it’s exactly what you want on a hot day. A fruity Rosé filled with notes of bright strawberry, subtle blackberry jam, and hints of lemon zest. It’s got crisp acidity and a dry, refreshing finish. Jeni's — who also makes some of the most scrumptious ice cream we'ev ever tasted — amps up all these flavor notes with added pear and strawberry, plus watermelon essence and lemon juice. It’s great topped with your favorite sparkling wine, a shot of tequila, or even more Rosé.

(Jeni's, prices vary)

6. The Vice Pinot Noir Rosé

This Rosé has mouth-watering savory flavors of crisp acidity, minerality, summer strawberries, wet stones and a touch or orange blossom and the extraordinary long finish is all bright summer fruit.

(The Vice Wine, $27)

7. C.L Butaud Pa Pa Frenchy Rosé

With subtle strawberry and sweet orange zest aromas, this thirst-quenching and balanced wine is an easy-drinking spring and summer stunner. The Rosé bottle sketch by renowned artist Dan Veraldi of DEERDANA matches the persona of the wine: playful and refined.

(C.L. Butaud, $30)

8. BABE Rosé

The cute, delicious, take-anywhere bubbly wine in a can— founded by Josh Ostrovsky AKA The Fat Jewish — pairs well with literally everything.

(BABE Wine, $27.99 for an 8-pack)

9. Whispering Angel Rosé

Reviewer James Suckling describes it best: "A rosé with lemons, cantaloupe, orange peel and peaches. Just a hit of bitterness. Medium-bodied with hints of tannins. Fruity, yet not over-the-top. Crispy and creamy. Summer pleasures. Drink now."

(Binny's, $16.99)

10. Rosé Water

You may have tried Rosé but have you ever tried ... Rosé Water? It's a refreshing combination of sparkling water sourced from the Austrian Alps and French Dry Rosé wine produced in the heart of the Loire Valley. And it comes in a can for easy tote-ability.

(Rosé Water, prices vary)

And for a splurge...

11. Stuyvesant Champagne Rosé

Who doesn’t love a refreshing glass of bubbles to relax and cool off? With the name a nod to the historically black neighborhood in Brooklyn where she grew up, Marvina Robinson of Stuyvesant Champagne says a ‘highbrow vs. lowbrow’ contrast like BBQ and champagne can be a ton of fun. Robinson recommends pairing Rosé Champagne with BBQ pulled chicken sliders and spicy deviled eggs. Really: is there a better way to celebrate summer?

(Stuyvesant Champagne, $66.95)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Andrea Zimmerman is the editor-at-large at Yourtango. She enjoys reading, traveling, and reading while traveling. Follow her on Instagram @angiecat86 or email her at andreaz@yourtango.com.