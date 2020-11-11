Adorable Details About Melissa McCarthy's Relationship With Husband, Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy is basically the queen of comedy.

She's been a part of 200 projects and acted in 179 of them. She has won 37 out of the 105 nominations.

Not only is McCarthy an amazing comedic actress, but she is launching a "20 Days of Kindness" campaign with HBO Max to help promote her new movie Superintelligence that's directed by her husband, Ben Falcone.

The movie is slated to be released on November 26, 2020. This isn't the first time the couple has worked together, either — even though McCarthy's hubby tends to be more behind-the-scenes.

Who is Melissa McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone?

Benjamin Scott Falcone AKA Ben Falcone was born in Carbondale, Illinois.

His father, Steve Falcone is of predominantly Italian descent with a bit of English, German, and Irish mixed in.

His mom, Peg, is of German descent.

What does Ben Falcone do?

Ben Falcone is an actor, comedian, director, and producer. He made his directorial debut with his wife's movie Tammy in 2014.

After Tammy, he went on to direct five other projects: The Boss, Nobodies (which he also starred in), Life of The Party, Superintelligence (soon to be released), and Thunder Force (which is in post-production).

He also has 50 credits on his IMDb for acting and has won the Directors To Watch award in 2014 for Tammy.

Some films he starred in were Bridesmaids — who can forget the airplane scene? — and What To Expect When You're Expecting with Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, and Matthew Morrison.

He's also starred in The Happytime Murders and Bad Words.

Melissa and Ben have worked together many times.

A great thing about the two's relationship is that they clearly work very well together, both on and off-screen.

Some of the movies they've done together include Falcone's director debut film Tammy as well as Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Identity Theft, and Ghostbusters.

However, the first time the pair ever acted together was on the hit TV show Gilmore Girls.

How old is Ben Falcone?

Ben Falcone is 47 years old and was born on August 25, 1973. Falcone is a Virgo.

What is Melissa McCarthy's age?

Melissa McCarthy is 3 years older than her husband at 50 years old.

She and her husband have back-to-back birthdays. Her birthday is on the 24th of August, which also makes her a Virgo.

How did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone meet?

The comedian couple met as members of the iconic L.A. improv group The Groundlings. They met while writing comedy sketches at the school.

McCarthy revealed the first time she saw Ben was while he performed a skit about, "an inmate that really liked his new roommate. I immediately was like, 'Oh, he's strange. I like him.'"

The two quickly became friends, and then friendship turned into something more.

Ben explained, "From the very first time we spoke, we were on the same page. We love each other, respect each other, and try not to sweat the small stuff. And we really make each other laugh."

Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy's wedding was in 2005.

After dating for seven years, Falcone and Mccarthy got married on October 8, 2005.

McCarthy teases saying, "I got hit with the lucky stick with Ben." But Falcone agrees with her, "We got hit with the same lucky stick." Awww.

Melissa McCarthy's kids — how many does she have with Ben Falcone?

McCarthy and Falcone have two daughters together.

Vivian Falcone is 13 years old born in 2007. She has starred in The Boss alongside her mother.

Their second daughter is Georgette Falcone is 10 years old and was born in 2010.

Georgette has yet to be in any of her parents' films but has made appearances on Entertainment Tonight as herself.

Ben Falcone wrote a book on parenting.

After he had his two daughters, Falcone had some stories and advice he wanted to share with the world.

Being a Dad Is Weird: Lessons in Fatherhood from My Family to Yours was released May 16, 2017, and holds stories about ben's larger-than-life dad along with some of Falcone's own experiences with his daughters.

What is Ben Falcone's net worth?

Ben Falcone's net worth is roughly $2 million.

What is Melissa McCarthy's net worth?

Melissa McCarthy's net worth as of 2020 is a drastic $90 million.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Deauna Nunes is an editorial intern who covers pop culture and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.