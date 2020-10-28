Adorable Details About Jon Stewart's Relationship With Wife, Tracy McShane

Jon Stewart is an American comedian and political commentator best known for his position on Comedy Central satirical talk show The Daily Show, which has since been taken over by Trevor Noah.

However, Stewart isn't done with the news industry. He recently revealed he'll be hosting a new current affairs series at Apple.

The show has already been ordered for multiple seasons where each 1-hour episode will cover a single topic.

Wer're so excited the sarcastic commentator will be back on screens, but who's his better half?

Who is Jon Stewart's wife, Tracey McShane?

What is Jon Stewart's wife's age?

Tracey McShane is a Leo born on August 6, 1967, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She's 53 years old.

McShane attended both California College of Arts and Crafts and Drexel University where she studied graphic design.

She went back to school after getting married to get a degree in veterinarian science.

What is Jon Stewart's wife's job?

McShane is a American former veterinary technician, graphic designer, and animal rights advocate.

She created Moomah the Magazine, a site that includes recipes, crafts and parenting tips.

She's also involved in the animal protection organization Farm Sanctuary, which "fights the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on animals, the environment, social justice, and public health through rescue, education, and advocacy."

She's also the author of the NY Times best-selling book Do Unto Animals: A Friendly Guide to How Animals Live, and How We Can Make Their Lives Better.

She's been interviewed on Entertainment Tonight and CBS This Morning in 2015.

What is Jon Stewart's age?

He is 57 now but will be turning 58 on November 28. That means he's a Sagittarius.

How did Jon Stewart and Tracy McShane meet?

McShane's friend was coincidentally a production assistant on Stewart's 1997 film Wishful Thinking.

That mutual friend fixed them up on a blind date at a Mexican restaurant and the two hit it off right away.

Jon says of his wife, "She is the most compassionate person I've ever met in my life."

They dated for two years before Jon proposed to Tracey with a crossword puzzle designed by the New York Times crossword expert. The couple was hitched the next year.

They've been married for two decades.

Jon Stewart kids — how many does he have with Tracy McShane?

Tracey and Jon Stewart have two children together. They had their first child a day before the 4th of July in 2004, which was a son they named Nathan Thomas, who's now 16. The almost July 4th baby is a Cancer.

Unfortunately, Nathan was diagnosed with Celiac Disease which is an autoimmune disorder that can cause damage to the intestine if gluten is ingested.

Their second child was a daughter born in 2006 they named Maggie Rose, who's now 14. Her exact birthday is unknown.

Jon Stewart's house: the couple lives on a farm in New Jersey.

McShane and Stewart bought a farm in Colt's Neck, New Jersey so they can provide shelter to rescue farm animals.

The farm is 45 acres and aimed at animals rescued from factory farm abuse.

A couple that rescues together, stays together.

Their relationship is Oprah-approved.

Oprah called Jon and Tracey's relationship the real deal.

In an interview she did with Jon on her talk show in 2015, she further explained what she meant: "The way you looked at her, the way she looked at you, the way you both looked at your little boy. It was one of the sweetest most endearing things," she said of the couple.

What is Jon Stewart's net worth?

Jon Stewart's net worth is $120 million and his salary alone is $25 million as of 2020.

Is Jon Stewart still married?

Yes, the couple is still happily married.

