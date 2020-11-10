Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested For DUI In California — Meet His Wife, Mara Lane

Jonathan Rhys Meyers is an Irish actor, model, and musician.

He's best known for playing Kurt Stage in the film The 12th Man and Elvis Presley in the film Elvis.

When it comes to television shows, Meyers is best known for playing Bishop Heahmund in Vikings and King Henry VIII in The Tudors.

Meyers may be a star in front of the camera but he wasn’t treated like a celebrity when getting arrested for a DUI.

Luckily, his wife, Mara Lane, is always there to support him.

Who is Jonathan Rhys Meyers’s wife, Mara Lane?

Mara Lane is an actor as well as a producer.

She's best known for playing Asia in the film American Night, Jasmin in The Brink, and Candy in Modern Music.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers recently got arrested for a DUI.

Meyers was arrested for a DUI on Sunday, November 8 after getting into a car accident in Southern California.

The accident happened in Malibu and he was the only one in the car. When the police arrived, they believed he seemed intoxicated and gave him a sobriety test, which he did not pass.

Meyers was arrested very briefly but was released soon after on bail.

His wife alluded to his arrest on Instagram.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ wife, Mara Lane, alluded to his DUI arrest on Instagram when she posted a video on Monday, November 10.

The video shows Meyers playing with his son, Wolf Rhys Meyers in the pool, which you can view below.

How long has the couple been together?

Lane and Meyers got married in 2016.

Meyers describes his wife as a "superior woman” and said that, "Everything good and beautiful in my life comes from my wife and son.”

Meyers added, “I promise you: I will only marry once. Actors can be moody b*stards and we have been through thick and thin together. She knows how to handle me. She says, ‘Go to the gym. Go for a swim. Whatever you do, get out of my sight because what you need I can’t give you right now. I have a child to look after.’"

Jonathan Rhys Meyers's kids — how many does he have with Mara Lane?

Meyers and Lane have one child, Wolf Rhys Meyers. They had him in 2016, so he's three years old.

Lane had a miscarriage in 2017.

The couple tragically lost a baby after Mara had a miscarriage in 2017.

Mara Lane announced the sad news on Instagram saying, “With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these...

...Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back.”

She continued, “Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you..

...To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life.”

Meyers and Lane got into a domestic dispute in 2018.

In 2018, the couple got into a domestic dispute on an American Airlines flight.

When they landed, the police at LAX Airport detained Meyers.

The fight all started when Meyers “took a drag or was about to take a drag of a vape pen” but the flight crew told him that wasn’t allowed.

Lane then stepped in and told him to stop smoking. He then screamed at her saying, “‘F*** you, I’m going to divorce you’” and, "Who says I'm using e-cigarettes? Who? Who? Show me who said it.”

“The wife did not say a word, and I didn't see the baby looking at him at that point. She stayed very calm and told him it would be okay and tried to give him a water bottle — but he shoved it back at her and said ‘Just f**king stay away from me’. He was pushing at her little divider and telling her to get down — it was horrible — a total outburst. I really fear for his wife and their child,” a witness to the fight said.

Apparently, Meyers was problematic before boarding the flight as well. He tried to board the plane early and pushed in front of those who were disabled or needed extra assistance. “The lady at the gate said, ‘Excuse me sir, we’re taking the people that need more assistance’. And he shouted ‘I’m first class, how dare you.’”

On the plane, Meyers ordered multiple alcoholic beverages and a passenger said that he was so wasted that he didn’t realize his pants had fallen down to his knees. The passenger stated, “I’m shocked that he was ever allowed on the plane. Even in the waiting area he was being mean to his wife. He sat on his own while she was feeding their child and playing with him on the floor. He kept going over to her and telling her off — but he had no interaction with his child whatsoever. Then he asked for those people who need extra assistance to get on the plane and Jonathan got up.”

He added, “He was a real angry, erratic, dark individual. I was so intimidated that when I saw he was sat directly behind me on board I asked if I could be moved to another seat.”

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.