Who Will Replace Alex Trebek On Jeopardy? A List Of Possible Contenders

Sadly, Alex Trebek passed away on Sunday, November 8, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek was 80 years old and he was the beloved host of popular game show Jeopardy! for 36 years.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in 2019 in a video staying, “Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base — Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working and with the love and support from my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years, so help me. keep the faith and we will win. we will get it done. Thank you.”

Trebek clearly fought until the very end and now the question is: Who will carry on his legacy as the host?

Who will replace Alex Trebek on Jeopardy?

Keep reading to see all of the possible candidates who may replace the unreplaceable Alex Trebek.

George Stephanopoulos

Stephanopoulos has stated that he has his eyes on Trebek’s role. He stated his opinions about being the new Jeopardy! host saying, “I think it would be a lot of fun, but I like what I’m doing too. I am not going to be Shermanesque about it. It’s a great show/ It’s very flattering. Big shoes to fill.”

He also claimed that he and his family watches and plays along with the show. Stephanopoulos is currently an ABC anchor and political correspondent so it's been reported he's not “actively” vying for the position but is keeping his options open.

Alex Faust

Faust replaced the legendary Bob Miller as a hockey announcer for the LA Kings.

Trebek stated in 2018 that he was very impressed with his work and that Faust would make a great replacement as the host of Jeopardy!

Trebek said “they should consider him” and even brought his name up to producers.

Laura Coates

In 2018, Trebek brought up Coates’s name along with Faust’s. Laura Coates is a CNN legal analyst and Trebek said she would be a great fit for Jeopardy!

Coates also clearly cared a lot for Trebek. She even tweeted:

I’m profoundly saddened by the passing of Alex Trebek. When my own grandmother lost her battle w/ pancreatic cancer, the void she left was devastating & unimaginable. I pray his family will feel the love we all feel thinking of the mark this humble legend has left on the world. — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) November 8, 2020

Ken Jennings

Ken Jennings is known for winning Jeopardy! the most times with 74 incredible wins.

He was even given the title of consulting producer and brand ambassador for the show since he appeared on it so many times.

Fans started to believe that Jennings was being set up to fill the role as host. One fan even tweeted on September 3, “Somebody's being groomed for the host spot…”

Somebody's being groomed for the host spot... — Rolly Mingwald (@downandaway2016) September 3, 2020

Betty White

Soon after Trebek was diagnosed with cancer, he joked that he would want Betty White to replace him.

Trebek stated, “I joke with the audience all the time and I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier.”

White and Trebek were friends for a long time and even had a fun and flirty friendship.

Betty White said she liked to watch Jeopardy! because, “First, it’s such a good game and, second, I happen to have a huge crush on the host, Alex Trebek.”

