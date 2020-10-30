Sweet Details About Hugh Jackman's Relationship With Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who's best known for playing Wolverine/Logan in the Marvel films X-Men, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Logan, and more.

He's also a triple-threat!

He can act, dance, and sing, chips which he showed off in his iconic role of Jean Valjean in the movie version of Les Miserables and P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

Jackman is 52 years old and was born on October 12, 1968, making him a Libra.

Hugh Jackman is definitely one of the best actors around, but what about his better half?

Who is Hugh Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness?

Just like Jackman, Furness is also an Australian actor.

She's known for her roles in Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, Shame, Jindabyne, and Waiting.

What is Hugh Jackman's wife's age?

She is 64 years old and was born on December 8, 1955, making her a Sagittarius.

How did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness meet?

Jackman and Furness met in 1995 on the set of an Australian show called Correlli.

In the series, Jackman played the role of a prisoner who experienced trauma while he was transported into jail and Furness played a psychologist in prison who tries to help him get better.

Jackman recalls meeting Furness saying, "My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared. Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget..."

"...She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

Allegedly, a lot of people on set had their eyes on Furness but Jackman knew she was the one for him since the beginning.

On knowin she was the one, Jackman said, "I knew very early. I knew before Deb knew, even when she tried to break up with me, I knew. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I'm a very indecisive person, you know this about me, Deb really knows this about me..."

"...I can count on one hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me. I just knew 100 percent. I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me. That is grace, as far as I'm concerned."

Hugh and Deborra's first date was a group date.

Jackman was nervous because he had a crush on Furness while they were filming so he didn’t want to ask her on a one-on-one date just in case it made filming awkward.

Instead, he decided to plan a group dinner at his house.

Jackman said, "I invited 20 people. She came over and I said, 'Deb, give me a hand with the dessert.' My dad was a great cook, and he taught me how to make crêpes suzette. It's a good hour to make crêpes suzette."

On this group dinner date, Jackman told Furness, “I've got a crush on you. I'll get over it, I'm sorry.”

Funess replied, “Oh? Because I've got a crush on you too.”

The couple then began to date for the rest of the time while filming.

Deborra and Hugh Jackman's wedding was romantic.

Jackman was planning on proposing from the beginning. Two months after they met, Jackman got a special platinum and rose-gold diamond ring made for Furness.

He proposed to her by asking her to join him on a morning walk and then bringing her to a table he set up that was filled with flowers and overlooking a picturesque lake. Furness cried happy tears when Jackman got on one knee to propose to her.

The couple got married 11 months after they started dating on April 11, 1996.

Hugh Jackman even shared a cute photo on Instagram to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. The photo is captioned “Happy anniversary #mydebs #23”

Hugh Jackman kids — how many does he have with Deborra?

Soon after the couple was married, they began trying to have kids.

However, Jackman recalls "We struggled, a couple miscarriages, IVF — it's not easy, particularly on Deb."

They adopted a boy named Oscar in 2000 and a girl named Ava in 2005.

On his kids, Jackman commented, "Oscar is a bit of everything — African-American, Caucasian, Hawaiian and Cherokee. We specifically requested a biracial child because there was more of a need. People will wait 18 months to adopt a little blonde girl; meanwhile, bi-racial children are turned away. The same was true for Ava, she's half Mexican, half German."

Is Hugh Jackman gay?

Jackman has addressed rumors about his sexuality, specfically the sympathy he feels for his wife. "I do get frustrated for Deb, cause I see Deb go, 'Ah, this is just crazy!,'" Jackman has said.

Furness even addressed the rumors. "If he was gay, fine, he would say he's gay. It's annoying because it's not true,” she said.

"It's just wrong. It's like someone saying to Elton John, 'He's straight.' I'm sure he'd be pissed," she continued.

What is Hugh Jackman's net worth?

In 2020, Hugh Jackman's estimated net worth is $150 million.

Deborra-Lee Furness' net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

