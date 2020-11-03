PEN15 Star Maya Erskine Is Pregnant — And Engaged! Meet Her Baby Daddy Michael Angarano

Maya Erskine is an actress and writer best known as the co-creator of PEN15 with Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman.

She has also starred in Wine Country, Betas, and HBO's Insecure.

She has 38 acting credits to her name and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2019.

And she's in the news again because she's expecting her first child!

And not only did the actress announce she's expecting, but she also shared other big news: she's engaged to the baby's father, prompting questions about his identity.

Who is Maya Erskine's fiancé and baby daddy, Michael Angarano?

Michael Angarano is from Brooklyn, born and raised in New York.

His parents are Doreen and Michael P. Angarano and his entire family are of Italian descent.

His family is the owner and operator of three dance studios called Reflections in Dance.

There are two in New York and one in LA. His mother is the sole founder of the three studios and Angarano's sisters help operate them.

Angarano graduated from Crespi Carmelite High School in 2005 and moved to California to pursue his acting career.

He currently lives in Los Angeles.

Michael Angarano has three siblings.

Angarano has a big family with three siblings. He has two sisters, Erica and Kristen, who help his mother with her dance studios, and a brother Andrew.

The four are very close and they appear on Angarano's Instagram page often.

What does Michael Angarano do for a living?

Michael Angarano is an American actor.

He's best known for his roles in Sky High, The Forbidden Kingdom, Wild Card, and Almost Famous.

He also starred in television shows like Will &Grace and on PEN15 which he co-stars in with his now-fiancé.

How old is Michael Angarano?

Michael Angarano is 32 years old but will be turning 33 at the end of the year.

He was born on December 1, 1987, making him a Sagitarrius.

How old is Maya Erskine?

Maya Erskine is also 32 years old and was born on May 7.

Erskine is a Taurus.

How did Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine meet?

It's unclear how the two stars met but they did become "Instagram official" in September 2019 when Angarano posted a selfie of them together at the Emmy Awards.

Angarano wrote in the caption, "Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who I also happen to be in love with."

Along with their moments of love on each other's social media, they have also walked the red carpet together and attended award shows arm-in-arm.

Michael Angarano plays Nicky on This Is Us.

Michael Angarano portrays Jack's younger brother Nicky on the popular TV drama series This Is Us.

He began his role in season three and has now become a recurring character.

Angarano had this to say about the show, “I think it’s one of the most difficult things to accomplish: to age somebody convincingly, and this show does it so well.”

He uses Milo Ventimiglia, the actor who portrays Jack Pearson as an example:

"Milo doesn’t do a lot physically, and what he does is subtle, but you feel a big difference from him when he’s younger on the show to when he’s in his 40s or 50s. I think there’s a stillness and a sort of ownership of your voice and your physicality. It’s small, but I think the second you start hobbling around as if you have a bad back or something’s ailing you, that’s when it starts to feel inauthentic."

Who are Michael Angarano's ex-girlfriends?

Michael Angarano only seriously dated two people before Erskine.

Angarano has been linked to and allegedly dated Kristen Stewart and Juno Temple.

What is Michael Angarano's net worth?

Michael Angarano's net worth as of 2020 is around $4 million.

