Details About Mindy Kaling's Daughter & Rumors About The Baby Daddy

Mindy Kaling's daughter Katherine Kaling was born on December 15, 2017, but three years later the actress has managed to keep her daughter mostly to herself.

Kaling — born Vera Mindy Chokalingam — was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to an architect father and doctor mother. She attended Dartmouth University for her undergraduate degree, which she graduated from in 2003 with a degree in playwriting.

After graduating from Dartmouth, Kaling moved to Brooklyn, New York. While living in New York, she worked as a production assistant and began doing stand-up company.

Kaling made a lot of people take notice when she co-wrote and co-starred in the off-Broadway play Matt & Ben — written about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — which Time dubbed one of the "Top Ten Theatrical Events of The Year." The play turned out to be a buzzed-about showing at the 2002 New York International Fringe Festival.

Her career took off in 2004 when Kaling was hired by Greg Daniels, a producer on the American edition of The Office, as a writer and actor for the show. She debuted in the show's second episode as Kelly Kapoor and stuck around as a regular until the ninth season.

After leaving The Office, Kaling wrote, produced, starred in, and created The Mindy Project, which started on Fox and later moved to Hulu. After five seasons, The Mindy Project wrapped in November 2017.

These days Kaling is an in-demand writer, actress, and producer, as recently seen on three episodes of the acclaimed series The Morning Show. Kaling became a mother in December 2017, although she has managed to keep much about that under wraps, prompting people to ask: Is BJ Novak Mindy Kaling's baby daddy?

1. Who is Mindy Kaling's daughter?

Mindy Kaling has made it a point to keep her private life separate from her public life as an actress, including that of her daughter.

Kaling's daughter's father is still unknown to the public at this time.

She explained to the New York Times why she is keeping the baby's father's name a secret, saying, "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I'm not going to talk to anyone else about it."

In a rare photo of Kaling and Katherine posted on Instagram, she only shows the back of her daughter. She does not show the child's face in anything she posts.

She posted a similar picture on Mother's Day, also showing her baby from behind.

Kaling told Glamour Magazine, "I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day's going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships. It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary."

So, all she wants to do is protect her daughter from the world around her and to really lead separate lives, her public life, and her private life.

2. Is BJ Novak Mindy Kaling's baby daddy?

Novak was not only Kaling's co-star and a fellow writer on The Office, but also Kaling's on-again, off-again boyfriend. The two actually met in 2004 while on the set of The Office. Interestingly, their on-screen characters on The Office — Ryan Howard (Novak) and Kelly Kapoor (Kaling) — also dated.

Their professional collaboration also continued through Kaling's next series The Mindy Project. It also led to a joint book deal, as announced in 2015.

In a 2014 interview, Kaling said that she would have married Novak had he not broken up with her. "It was years ago that that breakup happened... I was 24. For the record, if anyone asked me to marry me I would have said yes."

The end of The Mindy Project coincided with Kaling giving birth to her first child. However, Kaling has refused to announce who the father of her child is.

3. Few things are known about Kaling's motherhood.

We know that Kaling's daughter is named Katherine.

In an April 2018 interview, Kaling described the difficulty of balancing work and her personal life: "I've had to learn to release myself from mom guilt at least a couple times a day. It’s not profound, but I love my career and I don't want to make myself feel bad about pursuing both. Just cutting myself some slack has been very helpful for me.”

Novak is the godfather of Katherine. Kaling has discussed how Novak sees Katherine every week. Commented Kaling about Novak, "He's really part of my family now, which is great. We do spend a lot of time together and it's a great blessing in my life."

However, her pregnancy was reportedly a surprise and she hasn't even told some of her closest friends who the father of her child is. Per a June 2019 interview, "My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it."

4. Possible paternity aside, it's also hard to characterize the relationship of Kaling and Novak.

In an Instagram post related to their attendance of the 2018 Oscars together, Kaling referred to Novak as her "best friend." That same year, Kaling posted to her Instagram stories, which have since been deleted, about flowers Novak had sent to her on a film set.

However, in a June 2019 interview, Kaling stated her friendship with Novak is less romantic than many people think. Stated Kaling, "We met each other when we were 24, and we're about to be 40. Anyone who's known each other for that long. I think it's nice, I like it when people think it's more romantic or sparkly or interesting than it is."

5. Kaling and Novak grabbed headlines with some recent appearances together.

Kaling and Novak attended this year's Academy Awards together. They were also seen together afterward "arm-in-arm" at the famed Vanity Fair Oscars party.

After the Oscars, Kaling published a photo of the two together to Instagram. She humorously commented, "Thanks to my friends @markseliger for this beautiful portrait, and @radhikajones for throwing the @vanityfair party where I can see Leo but also eat In-N-Out." Novak commented on the photo, "Best accessory is a beautiful superstar."

Similarly, Novak published Oscars-related photos to Instagram, including one of Kaling getting a touch-up.

6. Kaling and Novak have kept their dating histories low-profile.

While Kaling and Novak appear to have been together — friendship or otherwise — for a large chunk of the last 16 years, few other people appear to have been in the picture. In Kaling's case, she's rumored to have dated writer Benjamin Nugent between 2008 and 2012.

When searching for partners attached to Novak, no names come to light besides Kaling. It is unclear whether this means that Novak has only dated Kaling seriously, Novak does not date celebrities, and/or Novak is successful at staying out of the limelight when dating.

7. Kaling and Novak are both on social media beyond Instagram.

Kaling can also be followed on Twitter and Facebook. All of her social media accounts feature unique content from one another, as opposed to one post simultaneously going all three places. Novak is also on Twitter, where he has around 1.2 million followers, and Facebook. Like Kaling, his social media accounts all contain unique postings from one another.

However, Kaling and Novak both have not posted about one another as recently on Twitter or Facebook as they have on Instagram. In turn, to learn who the father of Kaling's child is, you may be best served to continue to follow her on Instagram.

