Fun Facts About Scott Disick's Girlfriend, Bella Banos

Everybody loves Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but when was last time you and Scott Disick specifically caught up? Turns out someone with a little eye spied Disick and the stunning Bella Banos having a "romantic" dinner together. The time? Last Thursday, October 1st. The place? Nobu. But is a one-on-one dinner really the same thing as an "official" relationship status? Only time will tell.

Some say August is the cruelest month. That rumor proved to be true for Scott Disick’s relationship status in 2020. Still recovering from the termination of a three-year relationship with Sofia Richie, it seems Scott isn’t looking for anything serious for the foreseeable future — or is he? Either way, props to Disick for putting himself out there, however, but who is the new lady in his life?

Who is Scott Disick's girlfriend, Bella Banos?

Who is Bella Banos?

Bella Banos a.k.a. “Baby Bells” is a high-fashion model and social media influencer. She was born on June 18, 1996, which makes her a Gemini. Currently, she lives in NYC.

From creating quarantine content for her personal YouTube account to posting her modeling photos to Instagram, she is an expert at navigating the online world.

Bella Banos is a model.

Banos started modeling when she was a mere 8 years old. She signed with Wilhelmenia, one of the World's top modeling and talent agencies.

She and her three cousins were scouted by a modeling agent when she was out to eat at Serendipity in New York. Seems like the adorable coffee boutique isn't just famous for their frozen hot chocolates after all. It's the launching pad of famous models, too!

Disick and Banos already have a dating history with one another.

The two started dating back in 2017. Three years ago, she was spotted in Costa Rica, vacationing with Disick. Apparently, she was invited to stay in the same exact hotel as his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, when filming episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

They've traveled together but still don't follow one another on Instagram. But the future always holds unexpected change — and unexpected followers.

She's into health and fitness.

Banos has been going out to restaurants a lot less, save for her Nobu visit with Disick, of course. In her YouTube Q&A video, she said, “Before I discovered that I’m not the worst cook alive because I thought I was, I would usually just like heat up a frozen pizza and have premade stuff, which isn’t really good for you.” Her best piece of advice? Everything in moderation.

To stay fit and active, she watches yoga mat workout videos via Youtube. Also, she uses NVRGUIP resistance bands, information her following has been begging for her to leak.

Bella Banos's mouth tattoo is real!

Printed across the bottom of her lip in black ink, is the Gemini symbol, along with the number twenty-three and a dollar sign. That's only something a Gemini would do.

Banos is absolutely obsessed with astrology. She loves looking into sign compatibility and is constantly checking her horoscopes.

She works with a variety of brands.

Banos is a partner at Fashionova, a clothing brand company that she’s constantly sporting on her Instagram feed. Scroll through her IG feed and you won’t miss all the Fashionova shoutouts!

She also models for Next Management. Rumor has it her net worth totals to $3 million as of 2020. Scott Disick’s net worth is $40 million. Guess it’s pretty clear who’ll be picking up the majority of the tabs!

