Everything To Know About Matt Rogers, Host Of 'Haute Dog' On HBO Max

This dog grooming competition series is going to be a hit with animal fans.

If anyone's looking for a fun (and distracting) reality show involving dogs, HBO Max has just the one for you. In a press release the company shared this week, the streaming service announced that a show called Haute Dog is coming where dog groomers will compete to create the most jaw-dropping transformation in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize. It will feature a judges' panel lead by celebrity groomer Robin Thede, and HBO Max also announced that the show will be hosted by comedian Matt Rogers.

Who is Matt Rogers, host of Haute Dog on HBO Max?

Here's what to know about the man who will be at the helm of this hilarious (and very likely adorable) new reality show.

Haute Dog is Matt Rogers' latest gig.

The show was announced earlier this week, officially naming Rogers as the host.

"The most adorable competition series ever created, each episode features three dog groomers facing off over two rounds. Rogers provides comedic commentary as Rona leads the judging panel with her extensive knowledge of breeds and proper grooming techniques, with Thede serving as "haute" expert evaluating the outrageous and jaw-dropping transformations," says HBO Max's description of the show. "The judges determine who wins Best in Show, with the lucky groomer walking away with $10,000 and a first place rosette."

Matt Rogers is best known for being a comedian.

Rogers' main claim to fame is his comedy and his career in entertainment. He's done quite a bit of standup and improv, even touring the country several times with other comedians, and he has appeared in shows like Shrill, Our Cartoon President, and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. Now, he's taking another stab at TV with his role in Haute Dog.

Matt Rogers hosts the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang.

Rogers' best friend is fellow comedian Bowen Yang, who he met while they were both students at NYU. Together, they host the Las Culturistas podcast, discussing everything pop culture past and present and having a lot of laughs along the way, with occasional interviews and celebrity guests.

Rogers also hosts Gayme Show on Quibi.

One of Rogers' other main ventures is Gayme Show, which started out as a live show he did with his comedian friends in LA and turned into an actual show on Quibi that was recently renewed for a second season. Gayme Show is a game show (duh) where two straight contestants compete against a "wise queer" and a "woman who gets it" to win the title Queen of the Straights — and yes, it's just as funny as it sounds.

Who is Matt Rogers's boyfriend?

Rogers is currently dating Jared Frieder, a fellow comedian and screenwriter. They frequently share photos together on Instagram, and in June, they celebrated a year of dating, at which point Rogers shared that their relationship began after they went to a Betty Who concert together as friends and ended up hooking up afterwards.

"He is the sweetest and (he may not know it but) funniest person with the biggest heart and ultimately I have to say going that concert was huge (Betty slayed, etc.)," he said.

Matt Rogers really loves his dog.

Rogers' dog, Jane, also happens to make frequent appearances on his Instagram, and it appears that Jane is very beloved by both Rogers and Frieder. Whether she's cuddling up with her dads or joining them to play video games, Jane seems to be part of the action.

