Jamie Foxx's Sister DeOndra Dixon Dead At 36

On October 26, 2020, Jamie Foxx announced the heartbreaking news of the death of his sister, DeOndra Dixon.

He posted a series of photos to Instagram of the two smiling together.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…” He wrote in the caption, “I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light…”

Several celebrities sent their condolences to Foxx via Instagram comments including Demi Lovato, Mario Lopez, Swizz Beats, and Halle Berry.

Because Dixon was so young at the time of her death — only 36 years old — questions have arose around the cause of her tragic passing.

How did Jamie Foxx's sister die?

Jamie did not disclose the cause death of his sister but he did write this:

"Deondra, you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers."

Who is DeOndra Dixon?

DeOndra Dixon was born on September 7, 1984, which makes her a Virgo. She was born in Dallas, Texas.

At the time of her death, she was living in Thousand Oaks, California with her family.

In 2011, DeOndra Dixon became the ambassador of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

“I was born with Down Syndrome,” she wrote in her profile for the Global Down Syndrome website.

“I know my family loves me. They never set limits and always make me feel I can touch the sky.”

When she was in the sixth grade, she participated in the Special Olympics.

Dixon partook in the Special Olympics for over nine years and was the proud winner of several awards and winners.

She also was the recipient of the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Quincy Jones was the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's first International Spokesperson.

“The award recognizes those who have championed people who are differently-abled,” the Global Down Syndrome Foundation states,” including people with Down syndrome, in several categories such as humanitarian work, self-advocacy, and public service.”

She was an aspiring dancer.

In the same Instagram post, Foxx wrote, "Can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."

DeOndra even danced in Jamie Foxx's music video for his song "Blame It." She also danced on stage at Foxx's concerts, touring alongside him all over the country.

Chris Brown was her celebrity crush.

"Chris Brown is my celebrity crush," DeOndra said, bursting into a fit of giggles, "And my future husband. And I love his abs."

She had a very loving and supportive family.

George Dixon is the father of DeOndra and Jamie Foxx.

“She’s a superstar. I’m very proud of DeOndra,” her dad said in an interview, “She made people realize that there are no barriers. You can do what you want to do.”

“When it came to DeOndra," Jamie Foxx said, “I think my mother, she was very very good with DeOndra. She let her get on that bus. She let her go out with the regular kids.”

Our condolences to the entire Foxx and Dixon family during this undoubtedly difficult time.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.