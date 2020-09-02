'Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me:' Fun Facts About Jamie Foxx's Daughter, Corrine Foxx

"Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me" is headed to Netflix.

Jamie Foxx will be returning to his roots with a new sitcom slated to drop on Netflix, though a premiere date has not been announced. The new project will be a labor of love for the veteran actor, who is basing the show on his relationship with his 26-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx. The younger Foxx will be producing the show. It's titled Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me.

Who is Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx?

Corinne Foxx shared the announcement on her social media pages along with some loving words for her dad saying, "Even though you embarrass the hell out of me, I wouldn’t have it any other way. We can make this show because you care so much about our relationship and have gone to (sometimes over the top) measures to keep it strong."

Who is Corinne Foxx's mother?

Foxx's mother is Connie Kline, a woman Jamie Foxx was with in the 1990s. Kline has never sought the spotlight and the rest of the family has respected her desire for privacy. All we really know about her is that she was in the Air Force. Corinne Foxx shared a loving pic of her mom in uniform on Instagram a back in 2016 but other than that, her mother doesn't show up in her public posts.

Corinne Foxx's mother Connie Kline.

Corinne Fox might be her dad's biggest fan.

With her mom providing her a space away from the spotlight, her dad's life has given her a chance to explore what being a star is really like. She has been appearing as his date on red carpets for years and her social media posts have an enviable number of pics of her in gorgeous clothes with her father and other A-listers. But she also shares intimate glimpses into the close relationship she and her dad have had since she was a little girl, spotlighting throwback photos of the two of them together. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world whole wide world. We've been crackin jokes since Day 1," she writes in one post. "I love you so so much @iamjamiefoxx."

At the Oscars with her dad in 2016.

Corinne Foxx has a degree from USC.

Foxx didn't stray too far from home when it was time to go to college, choosing to remain in Los Angeles and go to the University of Southern California. She got her degree in public relations but based on the pictures she posted during her college days, she also fit in plenty of time for fun. She was a cheerleader and joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated in 2016 and went on to study acting at Howard Fine Acting Studio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

She was Miss Golden Globe.

Most college seniors consider their graduation the biggest stage of the year but Foxx had a different experience. She was chosen to be Miss Golden Globe the same year she finished at USC. The high-profile, onstage job includes helping present the prestigious awards and it's a big deal to be chosen. The job always goes to the child of a Hollywood power player, and the list of past honorees includes Rumor Willis, Dakota Johnson, and Isan Elba.

Corinne Foxx is also a model, actress, and influencer.

Foxx has been modeling since 2014 and has posed for major brands like Dolce & Gabanna and Ralph Lauren. She's done some TV hosting work with shows like Entertainment Tonight as well as acting in shorts and on the TV series Sweet/Vicious. She had a lifestyle site called Foxxtales as well but it seems to be defunct these days. She may be best known for her collab with her dad on Beat Shazam. She deejays on the music quiz show while her father hosts.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx's relationship is seriously adorable.

Back in February, the paternal Foxx posted a video showing himself and his daughter sitting on a couch listening to "Empire State of Mind". The look on his face when his daughter started belting along with the chorus was priceless. The affection between them is unmistakable.

Their new show has an all-star cast.

Foxx is going to have her hands full producing their new show together. The material will be based on their life as father and daughter and some seriously big-name talent will be starring in the series. Jamie Foxx will star alongside David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite.

There's no release date yet on the show but we can't wait to see more of the sweet relationship between the two Foxxes.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.