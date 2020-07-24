Who Is Kristin Grannis? Everything To Know About Jamie Foxx's Girlfriend

Foxx is rekindling an old flame.

Recently, Jamie Foxx and his ex, Kristin Grannis, were spotted spending time together, causing many to wonder who she is and what the status of their relationship may be.

Grannis, 43, was first seen with Foxx and her daughter, Annalise, last spring. Foxx is rarely ever seen in public with any of his baby mamas, so this was a sight to see. During the outing, Grannis and Foxx were also dressed almost identical. Coincidence?

Grannis wore all black workout clothes with a pair of sneakers and shades. Foxx also wore all black with sneakers and shades. While it is not certain that the two planned to coordinate outfits, they sure did look cute and cozy doing so.

According to sources, the three had seemed happy as they went for a sunny walk in L.A. on March 24, 2019. Some started to wonder if the pair was attempting to reunite, even though 52-year-old Foxx announced that he was single a few weeks prior at the Oscars Charity Gala.

A source at the time said, "It was very nonchalant. While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line 'I'm single.'"

However, Grannis and Foxx have continued to spend time together, usually with their daughter. But the more recent times they were seen together, they were alone, causing even more questions.

Who is Kristin Grannis, Jamie Foxx's girlfriend?

Here are some details to know.

Kristin Grannis is Jamie Foxx's on-and-off-again girlfriend.

Grannis is Foxx's ex. Foxx did a really good job of keeping her identity a secret for a while. She was first identified in October 2017 when she was photographed hugging and laughing with her daughter in L.A.

Even now, in 2020, there is not much information out there about her relationship with Foxx. This is partially because Foxx doesn't like public relationships and has therefore been able to keep his private life, private.

Grannis is the mother of Annalise Bishop.

Grannis is the mother of Foxx's daughter, Annalise. Reportedly, her parents met while they were working in PR.

Annalise Bishop is 11 years old. She is the second daughter of Foxx, next to his older daughter, Corinne.

Bishop can always be spotted on vacation with her mother and father. Outside of photos taken on vacation and attending a few events with her father, Bishop, like her mother, has been kept out of the limelight.

In 2018, Foxx revealed that Bishop played football and was the only girl on the team on Live With Kelly and Ryan. According to Foxx, she is the star on the team. "She's had three touch downs this year (2018). She's about to have a championship," he said.

Grannis' relationship with Foxx has been said to be tense.

It was in March 2015 that it was revealed that Foxx and Katie Holmes had been secretly dating for two years. The two had a relationship lasting many years and were spotted together in December 2018 on vacation in Miami.

However, the final time they were seen together was in May 2019 at the Met Gala. At the time, a source had said, “It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships. Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being. They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter.”

Before dating Foxx, Holmes was married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she shares a daughter. It was in 2017 that Grannis's father revealed that Foxx's relationship with Holmes caused some tension between Foxx and his ex.

"Kristin and Jamie's relationship has become more tense in the last year because of his other relationships," he said at the time. "It makes things more complex, especially considering their daughter is old enough to understand what is going on."

It is unsure if their relationship is intentionally complex for themselves or their daughter. Grannis and Foxx might just be choosing to remain cordial and spend time together because they are great co-parents, or because they are trying to see if they can be a family.

Grannis’s father stated at one point there were talks about wanting to be a family.

“There was a time when they talked about being more together than they are, but Jamie's concern was that it would have to be in Europe,” he said. “He was talking about France, because he didn't want the paparazzi to be there. He wanted more of a private relationship. But it never happened.”

There have been no reports on Grannis being with anyone outside of Foxx.

Grannis is financially dependent on Foxx.

Last confirmed by Grannis's father and the National Enquirer, the 43-year-old is financially dependent on Foxx.

She quit her job in PR nearly a decade ago when she became pregnant with Bishop. She has not had to work since, as she has been supported by Foxx. Foxx is the sole provider for both Grannis and their daughter, Annalise.

Grannis's father once again had comments about the nature of his daughter's relationship with Foxx. "As soon as Kristin has an income of her own it will give her a degree of independence and Jamie will give her more respect," he said.

He last stated that Grannis was considering going back to work. This was in 2017. No updates have been made on the status of her employment.

Grannis and Foxx mostly meet privately.

Foxx prefers private relationships, which is why you don't hear or see much about him spending time with Grannis.

"Jamie doesn't like stepping out in public with Kristin, so he hosts private dinner parties at his Los Angeles mansion. I'm not sure if Katie knows it's happening," Grannis's father shared in 2018.

The two have managed to remain friends even after their split. In keeping their friendship under wraps and staying out of the public eye, no one can really say if the two are engaged in a romantic relationship.

Even though we found out about who Grannis was three years ago, this is still all we know about her so far.

Grannis and Foxx have recently been spotted together.

In recent months, Foxx and Grannis have been seen spending time together more often. They're usually with their daughter, but the most recent outings were only the two of them.

They were recently just seen having dinner together and, last month, they went on a cruise around a lake without their daughter. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Bishop had also attended the 2020 SAG Awards with her father and his other daughter, Corinne.

Foxx, Grannis, and their daughter also spent Memorial Day 2020 together.

Is Katie Holmes upset Foxx moved on so quickly?

Although there's no official statement that neither Grannis nor Foxx have made to ensure that they're actually a couple, there are still rumors that, if they really are, Holmes may still be carrying a torch for her former beau.

One source said, “Katie is still heartbroken over Jamie, and thought they were in it for the long run. Seeing he’s moved on has hit her hard and has been an emotional trigger for her.

She can’t help but feel as though she wasted the best part of her thirties on Jamie — when it seems he was never really over Kristin, and now with no one on the horizon, it has got her feeling really sad.”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alexis George is a writer who covers love, relationship advice, astrology, personality topics and celebrity news.