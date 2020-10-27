Boxing Pro Ryan García Has A Girlfriend But Was Caught Kissing Malu Trevejo — Who Is She?

“I am going to shock the world.” said Ryan García, the professional American boxer, who started his career at the age of seven years old.

And shock the world, he did.

García is engaged to Drea Celina, the fitness influencer, who is currently pregnant with his child.

But just this week, García was spotted locking lips and holding hands with another woman name Malu Trevejo.

Who is Malu Trevejo?

María Luisa Trevejo, also known as Malu Trevejo, is a Cuban singer based in Los Angeles, California. She was born in Havana, Cuba.

She rose to fame after posting a series of dancing videos to the app, Musical.ly.

Her debut single, “Luna Llena,” was released through Universal Music Latin on September 22, 2017.

Her other hit single, “En Mi Mente” reached over 10 million views on her YouTube account. I

n 2018, she collaborated with the emerging pop musician, HRVY, on the song called “Hasta Luego.”

After the PDA video came out, Trevejo posted a video to Twitter, explaining her side of the story.

Apparently, Trevejo had no idea that García was engaged.

“He told me he had a kid but he never told me that he was engaged," she said, "and he never told me that he had another baby coming."

On October 26, 2010, Ryan García addressed the cheating accusations on his Instagram story. “

Andrea and I aren’t engaged but we were still trying to fix our relationship,” he said. “Malu and I went there as friends and we got caught up in the moment but there isn’t anything there, I didn’t intend to hurt anyone."

How old is Malu Trevejo?

Malu Trevejo is only 18 years old.

She was born on October 15, 2002, which makes her a Libra.

Who has Malu Trevejo dated?

In 2018, she dated Jaden Delarosa, a social media influencer.

The year after that, she dated Danny Alfonso, who is also a social media influencer.

Malu Trevejo's Instagram has a huge following.

Malu Trevejo has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

Social media is how she rose to fame, so it’s really no surprise. When she's not posting adorable selfies, she's posting videos of herself dancing with friends.

She partners with the brand, Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova is a global fashion brand that has over 19.2 million followers on Instagram.

On July 23, 2020, Malu Trevejo posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, “ Sweet as sugar cold as ice, hurt me once, I’ll break you twice." Fashion Nova was tagged in the post.

Trevejo is also popular on Twitter, TikTok, Only Fans, and YouTube.

On October 19, 2020, Trevejo posted a series of photos of herself in a bright orange silk robe to Instagram. S

he was also wearing a gold and silver-studded cross with hoop earrings to match. ”I think my haters really just be wanting a kiss,” she wrote, “only fans in bio."

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.