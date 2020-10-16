Trey Songz Has A New Boo! Meet His Girlfriend, Saiyr

Rapper Trey Songz has a new boo named Saiyr. Saiyr is one-half of the hip hop duo Ceraadi. The couple even posted cute photos on Instagram on October 15 to show off their relationship, making us want to know way more about her.

Trey Songz's girlfriend: Who is Saiyr?

Saiyr publicly endorses Donald Trump.

Saiyr allegedly publicly endorsed Donald Trump. People had been commenting on her now-deleted Instagram picture she posted with Songz saying, “Not the TRUMP supporter,” “Not trey with a trump supporter,” and “Not Trey Luther King Songs with a TRUMP Supporter say it ain’t so.”

Saiyr’s whole family even endorsed Trump except for her sister, Znuie. Znuie took to her TikTok k to post a video that says, “How do you feel that your fam supports Trump?” and she's nodding her head in disapproval.

Saiyr and Songz looked cozy in a photo on Instagram.

On October 15, Saiyr posted a picture of her hugging Trey Songz. The couple definitely looked cozy and in love as they were wrapped in each other’s arms. Saiyr captioned the cute photo, “I like him.” However, Saiyr has since deleted the picture off her social media, so they might be trying to keep things under wraps for a little while longer. There was also a lot of backlash in the comments about their relationship and Saiyr’s alleged support of Donald Trump, so she may have deleted it because of that. The photo, however, was captured by The Shade Room, which you can view below.

Trey Songz recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On October 5, Songz shared that he tested positive for COVID-19. He posted a video to his Instagram stating, "Here's a very important message to let you know that I've tested positive for COVID-19." He said that he's taken a lot of COVID-19 tests because he has been attending protests, but this was the first that was positive. He also assured fans that he is taking the virus very seriously because he lost his grandfather earlier this year to the Coronavirus. He even encouraged his viewers to take the virus seriously and stated, "Don't be like the president."

Saiyr loves nature.

Saiyr often posts pictures on Instagram of her enjoying nature. She loves the desert and having fun in the sun. Maybe a hiking date's in the future for her and Trey?

Trey Songz has a son.

Trey Songz had a son named Noah in May 2019. Songz has not revealed Noah’s mother’s name to keep her identity rivate. However, Songz posted a picture of his son on Instagram with the caption, “My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.”

Saiyr might become a stepmother if their relationship gets more serious; who knows?

How old are Saiyr and Trey Songz?

Saiyr is 25 years old. She was born on May 14, 1995, making her a Taurus.

Trey Songz is 35 years old. He was born on November 28, 1984, making him a Sagittarius.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.